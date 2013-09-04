Sept 4 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS * TANZANIA - Central bank auctions a 10-year Treasury bond carrying a 11.44 pct coupon. * KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182- and 364-day Treasury bills. * MAURITIUS - Outwatching CPI data for August GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks snapped a four-day winning streak on Wednesday and safe assets like gold consolidated chunky overnight gains after President Barack Obama clinched the backing of two key figures in Congress in his drive for limited U.S. strikes on Syria. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Wednesday, near a week's high, as U.S. lawmakers voiced support for military action on Syria, renewing jitters over potential supply disruption in the Middle East. SYRIA CONFLICT President Barack Obama won the backing of key figures in the U.S. Congress, including Republicans, in his call for limited U.S. strikes on Syria to punish President Bashar al-Assad for his suspected use of chemical weapons against civilians. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * The rand extended its losses against the dollar on Tuesday, as a looming strike in the gold sector dented sentiment while U.S. data boosted prospects of reduced monetary stimulus in the leading economy. * South African stocks put in a second straight day of gains on Tuesday, coming within striking distance of recently scaled peaks after global markets overcame a jolt from a U.S.-Israel missile test near Syria. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's central bank will resist pressure to devalue the naira since it retains ample funds to defend the currency, a central bank spokesman said, and its governor is expected to stay the course until his term is up in 10 months. * Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) has invested $700 million this year financing power assets in Africa's second biggest economy and is looking to put $2 billion into power projects across the continent over the next three years, CEO Phillips Oduoza told Reuters on Tuesday. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya may seek as much as $2 billion from its debut Eurobond issue, double the previously stated $1 billion, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday, an amount analysts said could be expensive to borrow. * Kenya's central bank held its key lending rate at 8.50 percent on Tuesday, in line with market expectation, saying inflation was within an acceptable margin of its medium target. * Kenya's shilling is likely to remain under pressure after the central bank held its main interest rate steady as widely expected on Tuesday, while shares extended a week-long slide. KENYA COMPANIES * Kenya's Mumias Sugar fell to a 2.24 billion shilling ($25.6 million) pretax loss in the year through June, the company said on Tuesday, blaming higher regional supplies and cheap imports for a fall in prices. * Pretax profit at Kenya's Uchumi Supermarkets rose 20 percent to 485.9 million shillings ($5.55 million) in the year ended June, the company reported on Tuesday. UGANDA RATES Uganda's central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark lending rate on Tuesday, a move which analysts say could make local debt yields attractive and help the shilling to firm. MOZAMBIQUE GAS Eni said on Tuesday it had made a new gas discovery at its giant Mozambique field, opening up new acreage at what is the Italian oil and gas group's biggest ever gas discovery. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on