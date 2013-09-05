Sept 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt
and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday.
EVENTS
* NIGERIA - Release of Q2 GDP data
* KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day T-bills
* SEYCHELLES - Outwatching August CPI data
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks rose to three-week highs on Thursday as Indian
shares and the rupee rallied a day after the country's new
central bank chief unveiled a raft of measures to support the
currency and banking sector.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures inched higher on Thursday, holding above $115 a
barrel, as President Barack Obama's efforts to win backing for
a military strike against Syria cleared its first hurdle and
with strong auto sales boosting the demand outlook for oil.
SYRIA CONFLICT
U.S. President Barack Obama's effort to win legislative backing
for military strikes against Syria passed its first hurdle on
Wednesday when a Senate committee voted in favour, but the
narrow margin of victory showed the depth of U.S. caution.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand will strengthen slightly against the
dollar over the next year, having passed the worst of its
depreciation since the U.S. Federal Reserve first hinted at
cutting back on monetary stimulus, a Reuters poll showed on
Wednesday.
* South African stocks snapped two straight days of gains on
Wednesday, with the rally grinding to a halt on the start of a
strike in the country's gold mines and renewed concern over the
violence in Syria.
NIGERIA MARKETS
* Nigeria's Dangote Industries clinched a $3.3 billion
syndicated loan from banks on Wednesday for a 400,000
barrel-per-day oil refinery and petrochemical plant, saying the
project would cut African reliance on international markets.
* Nigeria is looking for an international bank and a local
lender to act as co-arrangers for 80 billion naira ($491 mln)
depository note to be issued this year, the Debt Management
Office (DMO) said on Wednesday.
* Nigeria plans to raise 70 billion naira ($429.90 million) in
bonds with maturities of three years and 20 years at its
monthly debt auction on Sept. 11, the Debt Management Office
said on Wednesday.
KENYA MARKETS
* Kenyan shares halted a seven-day slide on Wednesday after the
central bank kept its key interest rate on hold a day earlier,
signalling it is keen to support growth despite a higher
inflation outlook.
* The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills
fell to 10.460 percent at an oversubscribed sale on
Wednesday from 10.835 percent at last week's auction, the
central bank said.
KENYA EUROBOND
Kenya expects to have in place lead advisers for its debut
Eurobond within the next two weeks but its finance minister
said on Wednesday it would only tap the international debt
market when it could do so at a favourable rate.
EAST AFRICA BONDS
* The yield on Tanzanian 10-year Treasury bonds edged higher at
auction on Wednesday to 15.75 percent from 15.28 percent at its
previous auction in May, the central bank said on Wednesday.
* The Bank of Mauritius said on Wednesday it would auction a
10-year Treasury bond worth 1.2 billion rupees ($38.83 million)
on September 11.
MOZAMBIQUE GAS
Italian oil and gas group Eni could sell another 10
percent of its stake in its Mozambique gas field, the Financial
Times said on Wednesday, citing the group's chief executive
Paolo Scaroni.
MALI POLITICS
Mali's new president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, pledged to stamp
out corruption and bring peace to the turbulent north as he was
sworn in on Wednesday, 18 months after a coup and rebel
uprising plunged the gold exporter into chaos.
