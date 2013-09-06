Sept 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS * NIGERIA - Q2 GDP data release * MAURITIUS/SEYCHELLES - Expecting release of August CPI data. GLOBAL MARKETS The euro held near a seven-week low on Friday on the back of dovish comments from the European Central Bank, while a jump in U.S. bond yields underpinned the dollar and kept Asian stocks in check. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held above $115 a barrel on Friday, set for a second weekly rise and supported by concerns that a potential U.S. military strike on Syria may spread unrest in the Middle East and disrupt supply. SYRIA CONFLICT U.S. President Barack Obama faced growing pressure from Russia's Vladimir Putin and other world leaders on Thursday to decide against launching military strikes in Syria, which many of them fear would hurt the global economy and push up oil prices. AFRICA CURRENCIES A rise in Ghana's foreign exchange reserves should provide support to the cedi in the weeks ahead and limit further losses on the currency which has declined 12 percent against the dollar so far this year. In Zambia, the kwacha is expected to firm due to increased dollar liquidity following a recent quarterly bond auction. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South African stocks rose 0.6 percent on Thursday, as gold producers advanced on hopes a strike by tens of thousands of miners might end sooner than initially expected. * The rand firmed against the dollar on Thursday on growing expectations of a breakthrough in negotiations that could end a strike in South African gold mines. NIGERIA OIL * Nigeria's state oil company warned investors interested in three shallow water oil blocks offered for sale by Chevron that buyers may lose the right to operate them. * Compensation talks will begin in Nigeria on Monday between lawyers for Royal Dutch Shell and for 15,000 Nigerian villagers who say their livelihoods were destroyed by oil spills from pipelines operated by the company. KENYA MARKETS * Kenya's main share index rose for a second day on Thursday, helped by buying of blue chip companies by foreign investors, while the shilling firmed slightly. * The weighted average yield on Kenya's 91-day Treasury bills fell to 9.928 percent at auction on Thursday from 10.474 percent last week, the central bank said. KENYA ICC Kenya's parliament voted on Thursday to quit the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court, but the Hague-based tribunal said it would press ahead anyway with the trials of the country's president and his deputy. MOZAMBIQUE BOND A new Mozambican state agency issued a $500 million bond on Thursday to buy a tuna fleet, offering investors rare exposure to one of Africa's fastest growing economies with - besides fisheries - huge coal and gas reserves. DRCONGO RWANDA The deployment of a U.N. force of African troops in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo threatens to draw Rwanda into a damaging conflict with African powers and derail its economic "miracle" if donors again cut aid over Kigali's involvement there. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on