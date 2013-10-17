NAIROBI, Oct 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
* Kenya's central bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Share markets from Australia to Japan staged a relief rally
on Thursday after legislators produced a last-minute deal to
lift the U.S. government's borrowing limit and dodge a
potentially catastrophic debt default.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as it appeared Congress
was close to an 11th-hour deal to raise the government's
debt ceiling and prevent a default.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand firmed up against the dollar on
Wednesday after stronger than expected retail sales data,
but further gains may be limited if the U.S. debt impasse is
resolved and the dollar climbs.
* South African stocks rose for a fifth straight trading
session on Wednesday as better-than-expected retail sales
numbers gave a boost to chain stores such as Shoprite
and Woolworths Holdings .
NIGERIA INFLATION
Nigeria's consumer inflation fell to a fresh
five year low of 8 percent in September, down slightly from
8.2 percent in August, the National Bureau of Statistics
(NBS) said on Wednesday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling held steady on Wednesday on tight
liquidity but traders said it could weaken as demand for the
local currency may fall now that the sale of a 12-year
infrastructure bond has ended.
KENYA RETAIL
Wal-Mart's push for a foothold in east Africa hit a
hurdle after Kenyan retailer Naivas said on Wednesday it was
no longer selling a controlling stake to the U.S. company's
South African subsidiary, Massmart. .
MADAGASCAR CENTRAL BANK
Madagascar said on Wednesday it had appointed Vonimanitra
Razafimbelo as interim central bank governor after the
previous chief died suddenly last month.
BOTSWANA INFLATION
Botswana's headline consumer inflation slowed further in
September, braking to 5 percent year-on-year from 5.6
percent in August, the lowest it has been since November
2009, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday.
