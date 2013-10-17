NAIROBI, Oct 17 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS * Kenya's central bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Share markets from Australia to Japan staged a relief rally on Thursday after legislators produced a last-minute deal to lift the U.S. government's borrowing limit and dodge a potentially catastrophic debt default. WORLD OIL PRICES Crude oil futures rose on Wednesday as it appeared Congress was close to an 11th-hour deal to raise the government's debt ceiling and prevent a default. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand firmed up against the dollar on Wednesday after stronger than expected retail sales data, but further gains may be limited if the U.S. debt impasse is resolved and the dollar climbs. * South African stocks rose for a fifth straight trading session on Wednesday as better-than-expected retail sales numbers gave a boost to chain stores such as Shoprite and Woolworths Holdings . NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria's consumer inflation fell to a fresh five year low of 8 percent in September, down slightly from 8.2 percent in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling held steady on Wednesday on tight liquidity but traders said it could weaken as demand for the local currency may fall now that the sale of a 12-year infrastructure bond has ended. KENYA RETAIL Wal-Mart's push for a foothold in east Africa hit a hurdle after Kenyan retailer Naivas said on Wednesday it was no longer selling a controlling stake to the U.S. company's South African subsidiary, Massmart. . MADAGASCAR CENTRAL BANK Madagascar said on Wednesday it had appointed Vonimanitra Razafimbelo as interim central bank governor after the previous chief died suddenly last month. BOTSWANA INFLATION Botswana's headline consumer inflation slowed further in September, braking to 5 percent year-on-year from 5.6 percent in August, the lowest it has been since November 2009, data from the statistics office showed on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on