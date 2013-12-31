NAIROBI, Dec 31 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS * UGANDA - Uganda December inflation data due out * BOTSWANA - Bank of Botswana due to auction 14-day Treasury certificate GLOBAL MARKETS Global stocks are closing out 2013 sitting on sizable gains courtesy of super-easy monetary policies and an improving economic outlook, though some emerging markets have less to crow about as funds return to rich-world assets. WORLD OIL PRICES Crude oil futures tumbled on both sides of the Atlantic on Monday on early signals that oil output in Libya may be starting to recover and concerns over a buildup in local government debt in China, the world's second-largest oil consumer. SOUTH SUDAN UNREST Uganda's president said on Monday the nations of East Africa had agreed to move in to defeat South Sudanese rebel leader Riek Machar if he rejected a ceasefire offer, threatening to turn an outburst of ethnic fighting into a regional conflict. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand gained more than 1 percent against the dollar on Monday, boosted in large part by a slight but unexpected trade surplus for November. * South African stocks edged up nearly 1 percent on Monday to close near a life-time high, as investors snapped up blue-chips such as Naspers and Mondi that have driven Africa's top bourse to a string of records this year. NIGERIA MARKETS * Nigeria's naira currency eased to its weakest against the dollar in three months on Monday, on dwindling supply from oil firms amid strong year-end demand for the greenback. * Nigeria's state-backed rescue bank AMCON retired 4.6878 trillion Nigerian naira ($29.21 billion) worth of bonds on Monday, cutting its liabilities by more than half. KENYA MARKETS * The Kenyan shilling weakened 0.2 percent on Monday as corporate clients bought dollars ahead of the New Year holiday, traders said. * Kenya's year-on-year inflation rate fell to 7.15 percent in December from 7.36 a month earlier, the statistics office said on Monday. UGANDA ECONOMY * The Ugandan economy will grow 6.25 percent this fiscal year, driven by heavy public investment which is seen sharply widening the fiscal deficit, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday. DRCONGO UNREST Congolese troops killed dozens of armed youths who attacked the airport, a military barracks and state television headquarters in the capital Kinshasa on Monday in incidents claimed by a disgruntled religious leader. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on