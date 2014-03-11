NAIROBI, March 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
RWANDA - Rwanda's National Institute of Statistics to
release February inflation figures. Urban inflation
RWCPIY=ECI slowed to 2.43 percent in the year to January
from 3.65 percent in the previous month
ANGOLA - Angola's central bank to publish data on foreign
exchange reserves for January.
MOZAMBIQUE - Bank of Mozambique announces latest decision on
interest rates after monetary policy committee meeting.
NAMIBIA - Namibia's National statistics agency release
monthly inflation data.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian markets were finding their feet on Tuesday after a
rocky ride the previous session, though uncertainty about
the true state of China's economy kept nerves frayed and
commodity prices restrained.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures were steady on Tuesday and held near $108 a
barrel as a worsening crisis over Ukraine stoked supply
disruption fears, while concerns over demand growth from the
world's two biggest oil consumers kept prices under
pressure.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks slid lower on Monday, led by
heavyweight resource companies such as Kumba Iron Ore
KIOJ.J, as lower than expected Chinese trade data rattled
investors and raised concerns about slowing demand for
commodities.
South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Monday
but remained with its recent tight range ahead of data
releases later this week that could help give it direction.
ZAR/
KENYA EUROBOND
Kenya will push ahead with a debut Eurobond even though
market conditions have deteriorated and it is not clear what
yield it will have to pay, Finance Minister Henry Rotich
said on Monday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling KES= firmed slightly on Monday after the
central bank's mopping-up of excess liquidity in the money
markets relieved some pressure, traders said, while stocks
closed higher.
KENYA MINING
Africa-focused miner Goldplat Plc GLDP.L said on Monday it
was considering a joint venture for its Kenyan operations to
help curb losses and comply with a new local ownership law.
GHANA GAS PLANT
Ghana will start processing gas from its offshore Jubilee
oil field by September following long delays, the head of
state-run Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) said
on Monday.
BARRICK/AFRICA
Barrick Gold Corp said on Monday it plans to sell
about 13.5 percent of its holdings in its majority-owned
subsidiary African Barrick Gold .
UGANDA CURRENCY
The Ugandan shilling weakened on Monday after cuts to
foreign aid prompted by the country's law banning
homosexuality undermined confidence in east Africa's
third-largest economy.
SOMALIA AL SHABAAB
The leader of the al Qaeda-aligned Islamist group al Shabaab
has urged Somalis to wage holy war against Ethiopia,
Somalia's Horn of Africa neighbour whose forces are
preparing to lead an African Union offensive against the
militants.
ZIMBABWE ROADS
Zimbabwe's capital Harare has agreed to sign a $400 million
deal with a South African company to upgrade its dilapidated
road network, the state-owned Herald newspaper said on
Monday.
