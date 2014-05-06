NAIROBI, May 6 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets shuffled higher on Tuesday after
promising U.S. economic news helped Wall Street to a firmer
finish, though activity was again light with Tokyo still on
holiday.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude held steady below $108 per barrel on Tuesday as
clashes across Ukraine added to geopolitical risk supporting
a market that might otherwise sag due to expectations weekly
data will show higher inventories in the United States.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South African stocks pulled back from record highs on
Monday, with African Bank topping the decliners' list after
flagging a first-half loss.
South Africa's rand retreated from a three-week high
against the dollar on Monday, losing momentum after data
showed unemployment was increasing in Africa's most
developed economy.
CHINA AFRICA AID
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang unveiled extra aid for Africa
totalling at least $12 billion on Monday, and offered to
share advance technology with the continent to help with
development of high-speed rail, state media reported.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira strengthened to its strongest in four months
against the U.S dollar on the interbank market on Monday,
boosted by dollar sales by an energy company and weak demand
for the greenback.
NIGERIA SECURITY
The leader of Boko Haram on Monday threatened to sell more
than 200 schoolgirls his Islamist militant group kidnapped
in northeastern Nigeria last month.
Also, gunmen have snatched three Dutch nationals in
Nigeria's volatile Niger Delta region, where armed
kidnapping rings frequently operate, authorities said on
Monday.
NIGERIA DANGOTE CEMENT
Nigeria's Dangote Cement reported first-quarter
pretax profit down 1.25 percent year on year to 53.01
billion naira ($331.73 million).
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling dipped against the dollar on Monday
and shares fell after bomb attacks in the capital and the
country's main port over the weekend.
KENYA SECURITY
Kenya's government defended the efforts of its security
services on Monday despite deadly weekend bombings, seven
months after the Westgate shopping mall attack, and said it
has foiled many other plots.
SOUTH SUDAN UNREST
Amid warnings that ethnic violence in South Sudan risks
spiraling into genocide, the United States expects to impose
sanctions on individuals on both sides of the conflict in
the coming days, U.S. and other diplomatic sources said on
Monday.
Separately, South Sudan's outgoing army chief General
James Hoth Mai accused neighbour and old foe Sudan on Monday
of arming rebels fighting his troops in an increasingly
ethnic conflict - allegations quickly dismissed by
Khartoum.
IVORY COAST COCOA
Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached
around 1,270,000 tonnes by May 4, since the start of the
season on Oct. 2, exporters estimated on Monday, up from
1,153,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous
season.
IVORY COAST BOND ISSUE
Ivory Coast has chosen Citigroup , BNP Paribas
and Deutsche Bank to market a $500
million Eurobond expected to be issued before the end of
July, the country's prime minister said.
ETISALAT WEST AFRICA
Etisalat , which is set to buy a majority stake in
Maroc Telecom , has agreed to sell its West African
business to the Moroccan firm for $650 million to tap its
expertise in that region.
ZIMBABWE ECONET WIRELESS
Econet Wireless , Zimbabwe's largest mobile phone
operator, reported a 14.7 percent drop in annual profits on
Monday, hit by higher financing costs and depreciation, but
said it would pay its first dividend in three years.
