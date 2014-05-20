The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: MALAWI - Malawi holds presidential and parliamentary elections, with incumbent Joyce Banda facing a serious challenge from social conservative Lazarus Chakwera. RWANDA - The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group holds its 2014 Annual Meetings in Kigali, Rwanda May 19-23. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares struggled to muster gains on Tuesday, while the dollar inched higher but remained not far from its lowest level against the yen in more than three months. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude held steady above $109 a barrel on Tuesday, as unrest and low output in OPEC-producer Libya offset expectations of a build in weekly U.S. crude stocks to a record high. AFRICA GROWTH Growth in African economies is set to accelerate to 4.8 percent on average this year while financial flows into the continent will top $200 billion, or quadruple levels seen in 2000, the African Development Bank said on Monday. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand steadied against the dollar in afternoon trade on Monday, starting the week with little conviction while investors wait for direction from global markets and key domestic events. South African stocks edged up on Monday, recovering from losses in the previous session as shares of unsecured lender African Bank Investments climbed more than 5 percent from a decade low. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira weakened marginally against the dollar on the interbank market on Monday, as investors repatriated some dividends, and dealers said markets were waiting for Tuesday's central bank rate decision to take positions. NIGERIA BANK RIGHTS ISSUE Nigeria's Unity Bank UNITYBN.LG said on Monday it will raise 19.22 billion naira ($118.39 million) in a rights issue to its existing shareholders to boost its operations. ANGOLA INFLATION Angola's annual consumer inflation slowed to 7.22 percent year-on-year in April from 7.32 percent in March, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Monday. GHANA MARKETS Gains by banking stocks including Societe Generale Ghana SOGEGH.GH and the local unit of Pan-African Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) lift the GSE Composite index by 5.14 points to close Friday's trading at 2,246.05 points. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling slipped to an eight-month low on Monday as manufacturers bought dollars and investors worried about security in east Africa's biggest economy. KENYA SECURITY Suspected Somali al Shabaab militants killed at least 12 people in an ambush in northern Kenya on Monday, a day after Kenyan jets pounded the Islamists' bases over the border, disaster and police officials said. IVORY COAST POWER FIRM Ivory Coast power utility Cie plans to invest 100 billion CFA francs ($209 million) to double its customer base by 2017, Dominique Kakou, managing director of the firm part-owned by French industrial group Bouygues , said on Monday. UGANDA MARKETS The Ugandan shilling was stable on Monday in low activity with the outlook bearish on an expected increase in corporate demand for dollars. UGANDA POWER British-based private equity firm Actis said on Monday it had sold part of its Ugandan subsidiary's stake in local power distributor Umeme Ltd for $85.5 million to institutional investors. CONGO OIL Congo Republic is set to reverse a decline in production and climb to become sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest oil producer within three years as investors plough billions of dollars into new projects. MALAWI ELECTIONS Malawians vote on Tuesday in an election in which 11 candidates are vying to unseat President Joyce Banda, southern Africa's first female head of state, who came to power two years ago. MADAGASCAR/WORLD BANK The World Bank will give Madagascar $400 million in financial support over three years, after recently restoring ties following a peaceful election, while the European Union said it was resuming full relations with the Indian Ocean island. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on