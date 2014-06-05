NAIROBI, June 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
EVENTS:
*NIGERIA -Nigeria's new Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele
to hold a news conference on Thursday to outline his vision
for the bank.
*KENYA-Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day Treasury bills
worth 4 billion shillings.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets grudgingly gave ground on Thursday while
the euro flatlined at $1.3600, hostage to great expectations
that the European Central Bank will finally end months of
dithering by easing policy further.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude slipped to a three-week low at $108 on Thursday
on ample supply in the United States and as tensions over
Ukraine cooled.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand fell to fresh 10-week lows against the
U.S. dollar on Wednesday, kept on the back foot by investor
worries about the state of the economy and the threat of mine
strikes spreading to other sectors.
South African shares barely closed in the black on
Wednesday as investors awaited the outcome of the latest
round of negotiations to end the country's longest-running
platinum sector strike.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira eased against the U.S. dollar on
Wednesday as banks bought the greenback on the interbank
market due to inadequate supply from offshore investors
participating at a bond auction, dealers said.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Suspected Islamist militants have killed dozens of civilians
in three villages in northeastern Nigeria, a region now hit
by almost daily attacks, a security source and a victim's
relative said on Wednesday.
LAFARGE NIGERIA
The Nigerian unit of French cement marker Lafarge
plans to seek shareholders' approval in July to raise 100
billion naira in public offer of debt or equity, Lafarge
Wapco said on Wednesday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling strengthened modestly on Wednesday,
boosted by central bank intervention to support the currency,
while shares inched down.
KENYA LENDING RATES
Kenya will introduce a new formula for banks to use in
pricing loans, seeking to bring down high interest rates that
have stifled lending to businesses and home buyers, the
Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.
EAST AFRICA PIPELINE
Kenya, Uganda and South Sudan are expected to invite bids
this month for a single consultant to oversee the building of
an oil pipeline to transport crude to the Kenyan coast, a
senior Kenyan energy official said on Wednesday.
UGANDA REFINERY
Companies from China, Japan, South Korea and Russia have
submitted bids to finance, build and operate Uganda's first
oil refinery, the energy ministry said on
Wednesday.
UGANDA LENDING RATE
Uganda's central bank cut its key lending rate
by 50 basis points on Wednesday and hinted at further rate
cuts to safeguard growth in Uganda's economy.
BURUNDI TRADE
Burundi's trade deficit narrowed sharply to $159.4 million in
the first quarter of 2014 from $192.9 million in the same
period last year due to an appreciation of the local currency
against the U.S. dollar, the central bank said on
Wednesday.
WEST AFRICA CRUDE OIL EXPORTS
Exports of West African crude oil to Asia are set to rise to
1.93 million barrels per day (bpd) in June from 1.72 million
bpd in May, a Reuters survey of traders showed on
Wednesday.
CAMEROON CHAD RAILWAY
Cameroon and Chad have reached an initial agreement to link
northeastern Cameroon to the neighbouring capital N'Djamena
by rail, according to officials from the two countries.
GENERAL ELECTRIC ANGOLA
General Electric (GE) will supply railway and energy
equipment to Angola in a $1 billion deal financed by the
U.S.-run Export-Import Bank (Ex-Im), officials and state-run
media said on Wednesday.
WEST AFRICAN BANK LENDING RATE
The central bank of the eight nation West African franc zone
(BCEAO) kept its prime lending rate unchanged at 2.50 percent
on Wednesday and lowered its growth forecast for
2014.
