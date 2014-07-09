NAIROBI, July 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury bills and 364-day bills . BOTSWANA - Botswana issues first quarter GDP figures . MOZAMBIQUE - Statistics office releases monthly consumer inflation data . GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases consumer inflation data for June . GHANA - Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announces benchmark rates decision . SOUTH AFRICA - South African power utility Eskom to auction 300 million rand of its EL31 and ES42 bonds. ANGOLA - Angola issues foreign reserves figures. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks extended losses to a one-week low on Wednesday after China's consumer inflation cooled slightly more than expected in June, pointing to lingering weakness in the economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell below $109 a barrel on Wednesday as Libya restarted an oilfield, on track to drop for an eighth session in what would be its longest losing streak in over four years. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand strengthened nearly 1 percent against the dollar on Tuesday, outperforming 24 emerging market peers amid hopes that a week-old strike by metal and engineering workers could soon be resolved. * South African stocks fell for the second straight session on Tuesday, as investors took profits in index heavyweights such as Anglo American Platinum after a string of record highs. SOUTH AFRICA MINING South Africa's striking NUMSA union said on Tuesday it would take the latest offer from the main employers' group to its members on Wednesday, possibly ending a week-old stoppage that has hit car manufacturers. SOUTH AFRICA TELKOM Two unions representing some of Telkom SA's workers said on Tuesday they would take the South African landline provider to court over possible job losses. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling was little changed on Tuesday as traders factored in the central bank's decision to leave interest rates on hold, while stocks edged higher. KENYA RATES Kenya's central bank said on Tuesday it was holding its key lending rate at 8.50 percent, in line with forecasts, saying inflation remained in a target range and the pace of price rises had slowed. KENYA KENGEN Kenyan power producer KenGen said it aims to complete a 15 billion shilling ($171 million) rights issue by end-2014 and hopes to have a commitment from the government by August on the amount of financial support it will provide. GHANA COCOA Ghana's cocoa purchases were slightly above target at 866,742 tonnes by the close of the main crop on June 12, up 12.5 percent from the previous year, Industry regulator Cocobod said in a preliminary tally on Tuesday. WEST AFRICA CURRENCY The countries of the eight-nation West African franc zone have increased planned debt issuance to 3,458 billion CFA francs ($7.18 billion) in 2014, up more than 52 percent from last year, according to the regional debt planning agency. MALAWI RATES Malawi's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 250 basis points to 22.5 percent on Tuesday, saying the outlook for inflation was favourable due to a relatively stable exchange rate for the kwacha currency. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on