NAIROBI, July 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Wednesday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 182-day Treasury
bills and 364-day bills .
BOTSWANA - Botswana issues first quarter GDP figures
.
MOZAMBIQUE - Statistics office releases monthly
consumer inflation data .
GHANA - Ghana Statistical Service releases consumer
inflation data for June .
GHANA - Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)
announces benchmark rates decision .
SOUTH AFRICA - South African power utility Eskom to
auction 300 million rand of its EL31 and ES42 bonds.
ANGOLA - Angola issues foreign reserves figures.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks extended losses to a one-week low on
Wednesday after China's consumer inflation cooled
slightly more than expected in June, pointing to
lingering weakness in the economy.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude fell below $109 a barrel on
Wednesday as Libya restarted an oilfield, on track to
drop for an eighth session in what would be its longest
losing streak in over four years.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand strengthened nearly 1
percent against the dollar on Tuesday, outperforming 24
emerging market peers amid hopes that a week-old strike
by metal and engineering workers could soon be
resolved.
* South African stocks fell for the second
straight session on Tuesday, as investors took profits
in index heavyweights such as Anglo American Platinum
after a string of record highs.
SOUTH AFRICA MINING
South Africa's striking NUMSA union said on Tuesday it
would take the latest offer from the main employers'
group to its members on Wednesday, possibly ending a
week-old stoppage that has hit car manufacturers.
SOUTH AFRICA TELKOM
Two unions representing some of Telkom SA's
workers said on Tuesday they would take the South
African landline provider to court over possible job
losses.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling was little changed on Tuesday
as traders factored in the central bank's decision to
leave interest rates on hold, while stocks edged
higher.
KENYA RATES
Kenya's central bank said on Tuesday it was holding its
key lending rate at 8.50 percent, in line
with forecasts, saying inflation remained in a target
range and the pace of price rises had slowed.
KENYA KENGEN
Kenyan power producer KenGen said it aims to
complete a 15 billion shilling ($171 million) rights
issue by end-2014 and hopes to have a commitment from
the government by August on the amount of financial
support it will provide.
GHANA COCOA
Ghana's cocoa purchases were slightly above target at
866,742 tonnes by the close of the main crop on June
12, up 12.5 percent from the previous year, Industry
regulator Cocobod said in a preliminary tally on
Tuesday.
WEST AFRICA CURRENCY
The countries of the eight-nation West African franc
zone have increased planned debt issuance to 3,458
billion CFA francs ($7.18 billion) in 2014, up more
than 52 percent from last year, according to the
regional debt planning agency.
MALAWI RATES
Malawi's central bank cut its benchmark lending rate by
250 basis points to 22.5 percent on Tuesday, saying the
outlook for inflation was favourable due to a
relatively stable exchange rate for the kwacha
currency.
