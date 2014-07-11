NAIROBI, July 11 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
EVENTS
* SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa June Reuters Econometer.
Reuters polls economists on the outlook for South
Africa's GDP growth, current account, inflation,
interest rates outlook and the 10-year bond.
* SOUTH AFRICA - Treasury holds its weekly auction of
inflation linked bonds.
* SOUTH AFRICA - South Africa's Treasury holds weekly
auction for 3-month, 6-month 9-month and 1-year
treasury bills.
* SOUTH AFRICA - Power utility Eskom presents its
annual results.
* BOTSWANA - Botswana may issue first quarter GDP
figures .
* ANGOLA - Angola may issue foreign reserves figures.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares recouped early losses on Friday as
sentiment in the region proved resilient to Portuguese
bank concerns amid signs offshore funds were returning
to emerging world assets.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices were heading for their third
straight weekly loss on Friday as worries about supply
disruptions in the Middle East and North Africa eased,
although Brent stayed comfortably above $108 a barrel.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* The South African rand weakened against the
dollar on Thursday after data showed manufacturing
output had slowed beyond expectations.
* South African stocks fell by almost 1
percent on Thursday, tracking global markets which were
hit by news of financial troubles at Portugal's biggest
listed bank and negative data from China.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling firmed marginally against
the dollar on Thursday and Nairobi's benchmark share
index inched up after the International
Monetary Fund gave a positive review of the economy.
NIGERIA OANDO
Nigeria's Oando Plc has converted a $218.9
million loan to its Toronto-listed unit Oando Energy
Resources to equity, to increase its stake in
the subsidiary by 1.6 percent to 93.6 percent, it said
on Thursday.
IVORY COAST GOLD
Ivory Coast gold output is expected to reach 22 tonnes
in 2016, an increase of around 30 percent from 2014
estimates, due to the start-ups of two new mines, the
country's mines minister said on Thursday.
IVORY COAST PORT
Banque Atlantique, SocGen and Afreximbank
have raised 200 million euros ($272.81 million) to
start a second container terminal at Abidjan port in
Ivory Coast, a banking spokesman said on Thursday.
