NAIROBI, Aug 7
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
*Seychelles and Tanzania's statistics offices to release
their consumer inflation data for July.
*KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury
bills worth a total 4 billion shillings.
*KENYA - East African Breweries Limited to
announce full year financial results for the period ended
June 30 2014.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares retreated while investors flocked to safe haven
assets such as bonds and gold on Thursday, spooked by a
Russian troop build-up on the border with Ukraine and
tit-for-tat economic sanctions between the West and
Moscow.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude rose from near four-month lows toward $105 a
barrel on Thursday, supported by a decline in U.S. oil
inventories and an escalation of East-West tension over the
conflict in Ukraine.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand firmed slightly against the dollar on
Wednesday but remained at the weaker end of a recent trading
range that could be tested if factory output figures due in
the next session are weaker than expected.
South Africa's stocks were led lower on Wednesday by
unsecured lender African Bank whose shares plunged
60 percent after the company said it would post huge losses
as it struggled with bad debt.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira fell 0.43 percent against the U.S.
dollar on the interbank market on Wednesday after importers
brought forward their obligations to take advantage of a
recent rally in the local currency.
WEST AFRICA EBOLA OUTBREAK
Health workers in West Africa appealed on Wednesday for
urgent help in controlling the world's worst Ebola outbreak
as the death toll climbed to 932 and Liberia declared a
state of emergency.
The outbreak has led Liberian President Ellen
Johnson-Sirleaf to declare a state of emergency, saying the
scale of the epidemic represented a threat to state
security.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares rose for a fifth straight day on Wednesday,
although profit-taking on some blue-chip stocks cut into the
gains. The shilling was flat.
KENYA TEA
Kenya's tea exports rose slightly in the first six months of
the year, while average prices at the auction dipped and
output was steady, the Tea Board of Kenya said on
Wednesday.
KENYA TRANSCENTURY
Kenyan investment firm TransCentury will invest
more than $2 billion in building power plants, gas storage
facilities and roads as it broadens its operations to
include potentially lucrative infrastructure projects, its
CEO said.
UGANDA ANTI-HOMOSEXUALITY LAW
Uganda's parliament will try to re-introduce an
anti-homosexuality law that was thrown out by a court, a
lawmaker leading the effort said on Wednesday, a move that
could once again damage relations with the West.
