NAIROBI, Dec 29 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks tip-toed higher on Monday, following fresh gains on Wall Street, while the euro wallowed near 28-month lows versus the dollar on nervousness ahead of a vote in the Greek parliament that could result in snap elections. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices rose on Monday, after dropping for the past two sessions, as escalating clashes in Libya stoked worries about supply from the OPEC member. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks ended a touch a lower on Wednesday in a shortened session ahead of the Christmas break, led by Sasol as the price of crude oil dropped below $61 a barrel. South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Wednesday in what could be a negative trend for the currency going into 2015 after stronger-than-expected economic growth in the United States buoyed an already bullish dollar. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's central bank says the post-devaluation band for the naira is "appropriately priced", but black market hawkers out on the street are trading it at around 3-5 percent below its floor in the run-up to Christmas. NIGERIA ELECTIONS Nigeria has made an effort to clean up voter registration for elections next February, but holding a credible poll is a daunting prospect amid chaotic distribution of ballot cards and an Islamist insurgency that could disenfranchise millions. KENYA MARKETS Kenya' shilling weakened on Wednesday on dollar buying by companies before a two-day break for the Christmas holiday, while telecoms firm Safaricom helped lift stocks. KENYA EU EXPORTS The European Union will grant an early return to duty-free trade in a range of agricultural products from east Africa, its ambassador to Kenya said on Wednesday, in a "Christmas gift" for Kenyan flower growers ahead of Valentine's Day. MAURITIUS CENTRAL BANK Mauritius central bank governor on Saturday said he had been sacked by the Indian Ocean island's new government after seven years in charge of the bank, but hinted that he may appeal the move. TANZANIA CORRUPTION International donors who have delayed budget support to Tanzania over corruption allegations in the energy sector said on Wednesday they were still assessing whether to release financial aid to the country. GHANA MARKETS The Bank of Ghana said the yield on its 91-day bill rose to 25.8117 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 25.8026 percent at the last sale. GHANA PRODUCER PRICE INFLATION Ghana's annual producer price inflation (PPI) fell to 37.5 percent in November, from a revised figure of 40.1 percent year-on-year in October, the national statistics office said on Wednesday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on