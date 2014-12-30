NAIROBI, Dec 30 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *RWANDA - The central bank announces its latest decision on its key repo rate , which stands unchanged at 6.5 percent since June, when by was cut by 50 basis points. *KENYA - Statistics office to release December consumer inflation data anytime starting on Tuesday. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares extended losses on Tuesday, as a sharp selloff in commodities overnight and political uncertainty in Greece made investors less willing to take risks in the final trading days of 2014. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent oil extended losses into a fourth session on Tuesday, with prices hovering close to a more than five-year low above $57 per barrel, as persistent worries about a global supply glut offset concerns about output disruptions in Libyan. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand softened slightly against the dollar on Monday, tracking other emerging market currencies in thin holiday trade after the Russian rouble continued its downward march on fears of a deep economic contraction in 2015. South African stocks climbed more than 1 percent in thin trade on Monday to close at a three-week high as investors snapped up bullion producers such as AngloGold Ashanti that have benefited from a recent rally in the spot price. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling weakened to a three-year low on Monday as telecom and manufacturing companies bought dollars to settle their bills by year end. Stocks ended higher. MOZAMBIQUE LICENSING ROUND Mozambique has extended by over three months a licensing round for 15 new offshore and onshore blocks for gas and oil exploration and production, a senior government official said on Monday. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 756,000 tonnes by December 28 since the start of the season on October 1, exporters estimated on Monday, down from 890,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on