NAIROBI, Dec 31 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Uganda releases its consumer inflation data for December. *The Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 12 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Chinese stocks were celebrating their best year in five on Wednesday while markets elsewhere in Asia were ending 2014 on a cautionary note as worries about Greece's future in the euro zone served as an excuse to take profits on crowded trades. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. crude futures touched a low of $53.55 a barrel in early Asian trade on Wednesday, remaining near 5-1/2-year lows, hit by concern over surplus supply as the United States decided to permit more oil exports and on an unexpected build in U.S. crude inventory last week. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks fell on Tuesday, as blue-chip heavyweight such as Sasol took a knock from falling global oil prices which tumbled to fresh multi-year lows. South Africa's rand edged firmer against the dollar on Tuesday after the country's trade deficit contracted sharply following lower imports of mineral products. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian all share index was trading around a six-week high on Tuesday, the eighth day in a row it has risen after a month-long losing streak. NIGERIA CRUDE OIL PRICES The overhang of Nigerian cargoes for January export stayed at its biggest for the time in the trading cycle for many years, traders said on Monday. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling strengthened in thin trade on Tuesday, helped by the central bank entering the market to mop up excess liquidity, traders said. KENYA ECONOMY Kenya's economic growth slowed to 5.5 percent in the third quarter due to a sharp drop in tourism following attacks in the country, but benefited from robust construction and agriculture sectors, data showed on Tuesday. MAURITIUS CENTRAL BANK Mauritius has appointed Ramesh Basant Roi as its new central bank governor, its finance minister said on Tuesday, the second time he will take up the post. RWANDA REPO RATE Rwanda's central bank held its key repo rate RWREPO=ECI at 6.5 percent on Tuesday, Governor John Rwangombwa said, adding that inflation was expected to be capped at 2 percent by year-end and 2.5 percent by end of March. ZAMBIA ECONOMY Zambia's economy grew by 6 pct in 2014 and real growth is expected to quicken to 7 percent between 2015 and 2017, the minister of finance said on Tuesday. ZAMBIA MINING Zambia will hike royalty rates on open pit and underground mining beginning on Thursday, the country's mines minister said on Tuesday, despite industry concerns of shaft closures and up to 12,000 in job losses. GAMBIA SECURITY Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh said he was returning home from Chad late on Tuesday, after gunfire erupted around the presidential palace in the Gambian capital of Banjul last night. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on