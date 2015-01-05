NAIROBI, Jan 5 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Mauritius and Seychelles due to release consumer inflation data for December anytime starting on Monday. GLOBAL MARKETS The euro hit a nearly nine-year low versus the dollar on Monday as investors bet on quantitative easing by the European Central Bank while Asian shares were subdued as soft manufacturing surveys soured the mood. WORLD OIL PRICES U.S. crude and Brent futures dropped to fresh 5-1/2-year lows on Monday as worries about a surplus of global supplies amid weak demand continued to drag on oil markets. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand slipped to a two-week low against the U.S dollar on Friday, tracking a weaker euro which stumbled after the European Central Bank said it will soon embark on outright money-printing. South African stocks fell in thin trade on Friday as a weaker gold price dragged down bullion producers AngloGold Ashanti and Sibanye Gold. NIGERIA CRUDE OIL PRICES Nigerian crude differentials were steady on Friday close to multi-year lows, pressured by a large quantity of unsold cargoes for loading in early 2015 and ample global supply. NIGERIA SECURITY Gunmen abducted 40 boys and young men from a remote village in northeast Nigeria in a raid that residents and a security source blamed on Boko Haram, the Islamist group that has gained worldwide notoriety for mass kidnappings. Also, Boko Haram overran an army base in the remote northeast Nigerian town of Baga, two security sources said on Sunday. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling was seen weakening, with traders saying on Friday that a new capital gains tax introduced this year could trim hard currency inflows and weaken the local currency. Stocks were stable. KENYA SECURITY LAW Kenya's High Court on Friday suspended some anti-terrorism measures signed into law two weeks ago by President Uhuru Kenyatta, in a partial victory for opposition groups who had argued they threatened basic liberties and free speech. CAMEROON SECURITY At least 15 people have been killed in an attack by suspected Boko Haram militants on a bus in northern Cameroon, a senior local security official and a businessman said on Saturday. SOUTH SUDAN CRUDE OIL REVENUE South Sudan's oil revenue last year was hit by reduced output because of conflict in the African republic and the rapid decline in oil prices, petroleum minister Stephen Dhieu Dau said in a statement seen by Reuters on Saturday. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on