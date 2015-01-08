NAIROBI, Jan 8 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
EVENTS:
KENYA - Central Bank of Kenya auctions 91-day
Treasury bills.
KENYA - The central bank sets the Banks Reference Rate
, which all banks are required to use as a base for
pricing their loans to individuals and businesses.
SOUTH AFRICA - South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry
(SACCI) releases monthly business confidence .
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks gained on Thursday after upbeat U.S. employment
data and a halt to a slide in oil tempered investor risk
aversion, while the euro held near a nine-year low.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude . extended gains on Thursday to hold above
$51 a barrel, after an unexpected fall in U.S. crude stocks
snapped a 4-session decline the previous day.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand weakened against the U.S.
dollar early on Wednesday as falling global oil prices, down
10 percent in the past two days, and worries over global
growth prospects soured confidence in emerging market assets.
* South African stocks rose for a second-straight
session on Wednesday, led by blue-chip heavyweight Naspers
after its Chinese money-spinner Tencent launched its
first private online bank.
* South African government bond yields hit their
lowest in a month on Wednesday, as investors around the world
rushed into safe-haven sovereign debt after euro zone
inflation turned negative, sparking further concerns about
global economic growth.
KENYA MARKETS
Shares in Kenya's NIC Bank jumped 3.4 percent on
Wednesday on talk of a potential merger with another lender,
while the shilling sank to lows not seen in more than
three years as the dollar strengthened broadly.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigerian stocks fell 4.13 percent to 31180.13 on
Wednesday, Thomson Reuters Data showed. The naira currency
gained 1.3 percent to hit 182 versus the U.S.
dollar.
SOUTH AFRICA POWER
South Africa's power grid is under significant pressure and
reserves are expected to be "very tight" next week as more
businesses reopen after the holiday season, a spokesman for
power utility Eskom said.
GHANA COCOA
Ghana's cocoa purchases were running 22.7 percent below last
season through the first 12 weeks of the 2014/15 campaign, but
industry regulator Cocobod planned to maintain its output
target for the main crop harvest, sources said on Wednesday.
MOZAMBIQUE LNG
Mozambique must complete contract negotiations for the
production of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and also fast track
key structural reforms to maintain strong economic growth, the
International Monetary Fund said this week.
SIERRA LEONE EBOLA
Sierra Leone, the country worst affected by Ebola, reported
nearly 250 new confirmed cases in the past week but the spread
of the virus there may be slowing, the World Health
Organization said on Wednesday.
CONGO REBELS
Democratic Republic of the Congo President Joseph Kabila on
Wednesday told U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon that his
army is ready to help peacekeepers fight Rwandan rebels in the
country's rugged eastern provinces, the U.N. press office
said.
GAMBIA COUP ATTEMPT
Gambia's government on Wednesday accused the former head of
the West African nation's presidential guard of leading a
small group, including two former U.S. soldiers, in a failed
attempt to oust President Yahya Jammeh last month.
