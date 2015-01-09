NAIROBI, Jan 9 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: MAURITIUS - Mauritius due to release December consumer inflation data during the week. SEYCHELLES - Seychelles due to release December consumer inflation data during the week. SOUTH AFRICA - The Treasury holds its weekly auction of inflation linked bonds. SOUTH AFRICA - The Treasury holds weekly auction for 3-month, 6-month 9-month and 1-year treasury bills. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks gained on Friday on upbeat expectations for the closely-watched U.S. jobs data, while the euro continued to flirt with fresh nine-year lows against the dollar. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices were heading for a seventh weekly loss on Friday, with key producers showing no signs of cutting output in the face of a global supply glut. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand weakened on Thursday, but local bonds continued to draw buyers, as investors' aversion for riskier yet higher yielding assets eased following weak inflation figures in the eurozone. * South African stocks extended gains into a third-straight session on Thursday, led by drug company Aspen Pharmacare and private hospital operator Mediclinic as optimistic investors continued to push into last year's strong performers. SOUTH AFRICA OLD MUTUAL Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual will discuss with partner Kotak Mahindra upping its stake in their Indian joint insurance venture following a rule change, Old Mutual's chief executive said on Wednesday. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's central bank sold an unspecified amount of dollars to banks on Thursday, traders said, but failed to raise the shilling from its lowest level in more than three years. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index was barely changed. KENYA COFFEE Kenya's earnings from exports of its coffee rose 17 percent to $254.2 million during the 2013/14 (Oct-Sept) crop season due to improved production and higher prices, the industry regulator said on Thursday. NIGERIA MARKETS The Nigerian naira rose 2.45 percent on Thursday to 178.5 to the dollar, according to Thomson Reuters data. NIGERIA ELECTION President Goodluck Jonathan opened his campaign to win a second elected term as Nigeria's leader on Thursday, defending his record on the Boko Haram insurgency and corruption to a rally of thousands in the opposition stronghold of Lagos. GHANA BOND Ghana plans to issue a 400 million-cedi, seven-year domestic bond in April in a fresh bid to use longer-term maturities to restructure its rising debt, the central bank said on Thursday. ZAMBIA SUGAR Zambia Sugar , a unit of South Africa's Illovo Sugar , said on Thursday it had posted record production of 424,024 tonnes during the milling season which ended in December. ZIMBABWE BANK One of Zimbabwe's smaller banks, owned by a senior minister in President Robert Mugabe's government, has surrendered its licence because it was insolvent and had a high level of non-performing loans, two sources at the bank said on Thursday. OIL OPEC Saudi Arabia and its Gulf OPEC allies are showing no sign of considering cutting output to boost oil prices, even though they dipped below $50 a barrel this week. IMF EBOLA The International Monetary Fund is preparing $150 million in additional support to Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, the countries at the heart of the Ebola epidemic, the Fund's representative in Liberia told Reuters on Thursday. MALI GOVERNMENT Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita named a former head of government, Modibo Keita, as the new prime minister on Thursday after the previous government resigned, state television said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on