NAIROBI, Jan 12 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: *MOZAMBIQUE - Mozambique's new parliament to be sworn in. The opposition Renamo Party has said it will not take its 89 seats in the parliament after it cried foul over the results of last October's election. GLOBAL MARKETS The U.S. dollar took a dip on Monday as Asian investors caught up with a benign payrolls report and the subsequent slide in Treasury yields, though turnover was light with Tokyo on holiday. WORLD OIL PRICES Global oil prices extended their slide on Monday weighed by weakening demand in Europe and Asia, while refineries in Philadelphia and Ohio were hit hard by fires over the weekend, curtailing demand for crude in the U.S. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA DEBT Yields on Kenyan Treasury bills are expected to hold steady at next week's sale, as the market waits to see what bonds the central bank will use to raise funds this month, traders said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African shares snapped a three-day winning streak on Friday, dropping 1.6 percent as investors took profit in Shoprite , Aspen Pharmacare and other index heavyweights that had clocked up recent big gains. South Africa's rand extended modest recent gains on Friday to hit its firmest level against the dollar in three weeks, after upbeat U.S. jobs data suggested an improving global economic outlook. NIGERIA SECURITY Two suspected child suicide bombers blew themselves up in a market in northeast Nigeria on Sunday, witnesses said, killing three people in the second apparent attack in two days using young girls strapped with explosives. Separately, Nigerian ground forces backed by air strikes were fighting to reclaim Baga from Islamist militant group Boko Haram which seized the northeastern town and a nearby military base at the weekend, a government spokesman said on Friday. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares edged up on Friday after a sluggish week marked by thin trading volumes caused by the introduction of a new capital gains tax, while the shilling was almost unchanged against the dollar. KENYA INSURER SALE Anglo-South African financial services company Old Mutual said on Friday it had bought a 23.3 percent stake in Kenyan insurer UAP Holdings for $97.6 million. TOGO POLITICS Togo's opposition has failed to persuade the ruling party to support a two-term presidential limit that would prevent President Faure Gnassingbé running for office again, party leaders said on Friday.