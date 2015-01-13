NAIROBI, Jan 13 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks were mostly firmer after benign Chinese economic data helped offset risk aversion generated by a continuing slide in crude oil prices, while the dollar fell to a one-month low against the safe-haven yen. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil fell 5 percent to its lowest in nearly six years on Monday, extending the second-deepest rout on record, after Goldman Sachs warned that prices would fall further and Gulf oil producers showed no sign of cutting output. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks fell in volatile trade on Monday as poor manufacturing data hit chemicals maker AECI while iron ore producers extended their 2014 slide as Chinese demand for their commodity remains subdued. South African government bonds kept up a New Year rally on Monday, with yields hitting 19-month lows as the sliding oil price dramatically changes inflation expectations in Africa's most advanced economy. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira closed almost 1 percent higher against the U.S. currency on Monday, after three oil companies sold the greenback, increasing dollar liquidity on the interbank market, dealers said. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigeria's military said on Monday that at least 150 people had been killed in clashes with Islamists in the northeastern town of Baga, giving a rare official death toll a few weeks before presidential elections in which security is a big issue. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling edged lower on Monday and traders said the trend was for further weakening as corporate demand for dollars picked up during the month. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 893,000 tonnes by January 11 since the start of the season on October 1, exporters estimated on Monday, down from 1,002,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on