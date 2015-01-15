NAIROBI, Jan 15 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Thursday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills worth a total 3 billion shillings. *Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe to release their inflation data for December. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks pared earlier losses and edged up on Thursday after a significant rebound in oil prices brought a semblance of calm, but global growth worries remained after weak U.S. retail sales data compounded concerns over plunging copper prices. WORLD OIL PRICES Crude oil dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday after a volatile session the previous day, when prices rebounded sharply from near-six-year lows that reflected a global oversupply. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand rose nearly 1 percent to a month's high versus the dollar on Wednesday, driven mainly by dollar weakness against major currencies and supported by better-than-expected local retail sales numbers. Shares tumbled 3 percent on Wednesday, as widening concerns about global growth hit equities around the world and weighed on Johannesburg's resource-reliant market. NIGERIA POLITICS Nigeria has re-registered around 10 million voters wrongly struck off the roll a year ago due to technical glitches, leaving Africa's most populous nation with an electorate of 68.8 million, the electoral commission said on Wednesday. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian security forces repelled an attack by Islamist rebels on the northeastern town of Biu on Wednesday, killing several of the insurgents, witnesses and the military said. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's benchmark share index climbed 1.1 percent on Wednesday in one of the busiest sessions since the government reimposed a capital gains tax on Jan. 1, while the shilling slipped again to a new three-year low. KENYA LENDING RATE Kenya's central bank held its key lending rate at 8.50 percent on Wednesday, saying this would ensure inflation continued to fall towards a 5 percent target. KENYA FUEL PRICES Kenya's Energy Regulatory Commission cut the maximum retail prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene by at least 8 percent on Wednesday after the cost of importing refined products dropped. GHANA ECONOMY Ghana's economy probably grew 4.2 percent in 2014, its statistics office estimated on Wednesday, slowing sharply from previous years as it felt the impact of falling commodities prices and a fiscal crisis. Its annual inflation was unchanged at 17.0 percent in December, underlining the fiscal problems that have prompted the government to engage in talks with the International Monetary Fund on a financial assistance programme. ECOBANK AFRICA Tumbling oil prices remaining low for a sustained period could hurt pan-African lender Ecobank in 2015, Chief Executive Albert Essien said on Wednesday. MOZAMBIQUE LENDING RATE Mozambique's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged at 7.5 percent on Wednesday, saying this was consistent with meeting an inflation target of 5.5 percent and GDP growth of 7.7 percent for 2015. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on