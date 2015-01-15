NAIROBI, Jan 15 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
*Central Bank of Kenya to auction 91-day Treasury bills worth
a total 3 billion shillings.
*Botswana, Namibia and Zimbabwe to release their inflation
data for December.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks pared earlier losses and edged up on Thursday
after a significant rebound in oil prices brought a semblance
of calm, but global growth worries remained after weak U.S.
retail sales data compounded concerns over plunging copper
prices.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Crude oil dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday after a
volatile session the previous day, when prices rebounded
sharply from near-six-year lows that reflected a global
oversupply.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand rose nearly 1 percent to a month's high
versus the dollar on Wednesday, driven mainly by dollar
weakness against major currencies and supported by
better-than-expected local retail sales numbers.
Shares tumbled 3 percent on Wednesday, as widening
concerns about global growth hit equities around the world
and weighed on Johannesburg's resource-reliant
market.
NIGERIA POLITICS
Nigeria has re-registered around 10 million voters wrongly
struck off the roll a year ago due to technical glitches,
leaving Africa's most populous nation with an electorate of
68.8 million, the electoral commission said on
Wednesday.
NIGERIA SECURITY
Nigerian security forces repelled an attack by Islamist
rebels on the northeastern town of Biu on Wednesday, killing
several of the insurgents, witnesses and the military
said.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's benchmark share index climbed 1.1 percent on
Wednesday in one of the busiest sessions since the government
reimposed a capital gains tax on Jan. 1, while the shilling
slipped again to a new three-year low.
KENYA LENDING RATE
Kenya's central bank held its key lending rate
at 8.50 percent on Wednesday, saying this would ensure
inflation continued to fall towards a 5 percent target.
KENYA FUEL PRICES
Kenya's Energy Regulatory Commission cut the maximum retail
prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene by at least 8 percent
on Wednesday after the cost of importing refined products
dropped.
GHANA ECONOMY
Ghana's economy probably grew 4.2 percent in 2014, its
statistics office estimated on Wednesday, slowing sharply
from previous years as it felt the impact of falling
commodities prices and a fiscal crisis.
Its annual inflation was unchanged at 17.0 percent in
December, underlining the fiscal problems that have prompted
the government to engage in talks with the International
Monetary Fund on a financial assistance programme.
ECOBANK AFRICA
Tumbling oil prices remaining low for a sustained period
could hurt pan-African lender Ecobank in 2015, Chief
Executive Albert Essien said on Wednesday.
MOZAMBIQUE LENDING RATE
Mozambique's central bank kept its key lending rate unchanged
at 7.5 percent on Wednesday, saying this was consistent with
meeting an inflation target of 5.5 percent and GDP growth of
7.7 percent for 2015.
