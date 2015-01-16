NAIROBI, Jan 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic
indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
EVENTS:
*Bank of Mauritius to auction 364-day Treasury bills worth 500
million rupees.
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares stumbled on Friday and the dollar skidded against
the safe-haven yen, after Switzerland's unexpected move to
abandon its currency cap jolted markets already roiled by
plunging commodities prices.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent futures edged higher on Friday, holding above $48 a
barrel on positive technical price momentum, although few
analysts expect a strong rebound anytime soon as global output
continues to outweigh demand.
GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
A sharp drop in oil prices and a stronger U.S. economy
probably won't be enough to brighten the outlook for global
growth this year, the head of the International Monetary Fund
warned on Thursday.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
The Kenyan, Ugandan and Tanzanian shillings are expected to
lose ground in the next week after hitting multi-year lows,
due to increased importer demand and a generally stronger
dollar globally, traders said.
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
South Africa's rand retreated against the dollar on Thursday,
falling as much as 1 percent after power utility Eskom said
the national grid would likely stay under pressure for up to
three years, pointing to continued depressed economic
growth.
Shares rose more than 1 percent as mining companies such
as Impala Platinum were lifted by higher metal prices
after Switzerland shocked markets and scrapped a three-year
cap on the franc currency.
NIGERIA MARKETS
Nigeria's naira fell 1.2 percent to close at 185.60 to the
greenback on Thursday, despite the central bank intervening
with dollar sales to try to prop up the currency, dealers
said.
Also, Nigeria sold 72 billion naira of sovereign bonds at
an auction on Wednesday, offering slightly higher yields on
the debt notes to attract investors, the Debt Management
Office (DMO) said on Thursday.
NIGERIA FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES
Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves fell to $34.51 billion by
Jan. 13, down 20.2 percent from $43.24 billion a year earlier,
owing to drawdowns by the central bank to defend the local
currency, the naira.
WEST AFRICA EBOLA OUTBREAK
An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus that has claimed more
than 8,400 victims in West Africa appears to be slowing down,
though the battle to contain the disease is not over yet, the
U.N. special envoy on Ebola said on Thursday.
KENYA MARKETS
The Kenyan shilling inched down on Thursday in
anticipation of increased demand for dollars from importers in
the run-up to the end of the month when demand peaks.
DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO POLITICS
Opposition leaders in Democratic Republic of Congo called on
their supporters to occupy parliament next Monday to block a
reform of the electoral code they say is designed to keep
President Joseph Kabila in power after his term ends next
year.
ANGOLA FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES
Angola's foreign exchange reserves edged up to $25.92 billion
in November from $25.9 billion in October, data on the central
bank's website data showed.
ZAMBIA FUEL PRICES
Zambia on Thursday slashed the pump price of petrol by 23
percent and that of diesel by 28 percent following a slump in
global oil prices, the energy regulator said.
