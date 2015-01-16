NAIROBI, Jan 16 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: *Bank of Mauritius to auction 364-day Treasury bills worth 500 million rupees. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares stumbled on Friday and the dollar skidded against the safe-haven yen, after Switzerland's unexpected move to abandon its currency cap jolted markets already roiled by plunging commodities prices. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent futures edged higher on Friday, holding above $48 a barrel on positive technical price momentum, although few analysts expect a strong rebound anytime soon as global output continues to outweigh demand. GLOBAL ECONOMIC OUTLOOK A sharp drop in oil prices and a stronger U.S. economy probably won't be enough to brighten the outlook for global growth this year, the head of the International Monetary Fund warned on Thursday. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA CURRENCIES The Kenyan, Ugandan and Tanzanian shillings are expected to lose ground in the next week after hitting multi-year lows, due to increased importer demand and a generally stronger dollar globally, traders said. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand retreated against the dollar on Thursday, falling as much as 1 percent after power utility Eskom said the national grid would likely stay under pressure for up to three years, pointing to continued depressed economic growth. Shares rose more than 1 percent as mining companies such as Impala Platinum were lifted by higher metal prices after Switzerland shocked markets and scrapped a three-year cap on the franc currency. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira fell 1.2 percent to close at 185.60 to the greenback on Thursday, despite the central bank intervening with dollar sales to try to prop up the currency, dealers said. Also, Nigeria sold 72 billion naira of sovereign bonds at an auction on Wednesday, offering slightly higher yields on the debt notes to attract investors, the Debt Management Office (DMO) said on Thursday. NIGERIA FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES Nigeria's foreign exchange reserves fell to $34.51 billion by Jan. 13, down 20.2 percent from $43.24 billion a year earlier, owing to drawdowns by the central bank to defend the local currency, the naira. WEST AFRICA EBOLA OUTBREAK An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus that has claimed more than 8,400 victims in West Africa appears to be slowing down, though the battle to contain the disease is not over yet, the U.N. special envoy on Ebola said on Thursday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling inched down on Thursday in anticipation of increased demand for dollars from importers in the run-up to the end of the month when demand peaks. DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO POLITICS Opposition leaders in Democratic Republic of Congo called on their supporters to occupy parliament next Monday to block a reform of the electoral code they say is designed to keep President Joseph Kabila in power after his term ends next year. ANGOLA FOREIGN EXCHANGE RESERVES Angola's foreign exchange reserves edged up to $25.92 billion in November from $25.9 billion in October, data on the central bank's website data showed. ZAMBIA FUEL PRICES Zambia on Thursday slashed the pump price of petrol by 23 percent and that of diesel by 28 percent following a slump in global oil prices, the energy regulator said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on