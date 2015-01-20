The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: NIGERIA - The central bank sets interest rates amid sustained market turmoil. Some analysts expect the bank to devalue the currency again to save its foreign reserves. ZAMBIA - Voters in Africa's second-biggest copper producer pick a new president after President Michael Sata died of an undisclosed illness. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian markets rallied in relief on Tuesday after China reported its economy had not slowed as far as many had feared, a rare glint of brightness amid gloom over the global outlook. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil markets dipped on Tuesday as China's economic growth for 2014 undershot a government target and hit its weakest annual expansion in 24 years, adding to worries in energy markets already suffering from slowing demand and oversupply. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South Africa's rand fell the most against the dollar in a basket of 20 emerging currencies in a generally risk-averse environment on Monday, with a strike at one of the country's platinum producers further denting sentiment. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira hit record lows against the dollar on Monday before central bank decisions that analysts say may include the second currency devaluation in two months for Africa's top oil producer. NIGERIA RATES Nigeria is likely to hold interest rates at 13 percent on Tuesday but increase them following February elections as the central bank struggles to support a currency hit hard by falling oil prices, a Reuters poll found on Monday. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling hit a new three-year low on Monday, while traders said they expected the currency to remain under pressure because a downturn in tourism and a fall in commodities prices have hurt foreign exchange inflows. KENYA IMF LOAN Kenya has asked the International Monetary Fund for a precautionary loan of about $750 million to help it deal with any future shocks to the economy, the IMF's resident representative said on Monday. ZAMBIA ELECTION Zambia's copper industry, the spluttering motor of one of Africa's fastest-growing economies, has been at the heart of campaigning for Tuesday's presidential election and poses a big headache for the country's next leader. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on