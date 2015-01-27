NAIROBI, Jan 27 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Tuesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *RWANDA - International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde and Rwanda's Minister for Finance and Economic Planning Claver Gatete to hold a joint news conference on the country's economic outlook. *MAURITIUS - The government presents its latest five-year development plan. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian share markets were mostly firmer on Tuesday and the euro clung to rare gains, relieved that European equities had weathered Greece's election outcome without much disruption. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude oil prices held above $48 on Tuesday following comments from OPEC that prices may have found a floor. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks ended higher on Monday, shaking off worries about the outcome of Greece's election, with Naspers adding the most points to the index. The rand weakened against the dollar, largely weighed down by power utility Eskom's warning of deeper power cuts that are likely to dampen investor sentiment. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigeria's naira ended at a record closing low on Monday, despite central bank intervention, as the currency continued to weaken on strong demand for the greenback, dealers said. NIGERIA SECURITY Nigerian troops were fighting on Monday with air support to recapture the northeastern town of Monguno from Boko Haram insurgents as more than 5,000 residents fled, government and security sources said. NIGERIA OIL PIPELINE Nigeria resumed operations on its Trans Forcados oil pipeline, a senior oil official said on Monday, bringing back on stream part of the network whose closure also led to a near halving of the country's gas production. NIGERIA BANKING Nigeria's Access Bank will start marketing a rights issue on Monday aiming to raise 52.6 billion naira ($275.10 million) to invest in infrastructure and boost lending. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was little changed on Monday as tight liquidity continued to lend support to the local currency. Stocks inched lower. KENYA INSURER SALE Old Mutual Plc said on Monday it had bought another 37.3 percent in UAP Holdings, taking its stake in the Kenyan insurer to 60.7 percent. IVORY COAST COCOA Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached around 1,045,000 tonnes by Jan. 25 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, exporters estimated on Monday, down from 1,067,000 tonnes in the same period of the previous season. ZAMBIA FINANCE MINISTER Zambia's new President Edgar Lungu on Monday retained Finance Minister Alexander Chikwanda to help turn around a stuttering economy, after securing a narrow victory in last week's presidential poll. ANGOLA BUDGET Angola's cabinet has asked parliament to revise down the oil price assumption in the 2015 budget to $40 per barrel from its earlier projection of $81 per barrel, due to tumbling crude prices, the finance ministry said. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on