NAIROBI, Jan 28 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - EVENTS: *GHANA - Ghana's statistics office due to release producer inflation data for December. *KENYA - The central bank to auction 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 9 billion shillings. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stock markets followed Wall Street into the red on Wednesday, while the dollar was on edge following speculation the Federal Reserve could take a dovish turn in its post-meeting statement later in the session. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil fell more than 1 percent on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened in early Asian trade, while an industry report showing a larger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude inventories also dragged on prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS South African stocks rose for a second straight session on Monday as furniture retailer Lewis Group touched a record high after reporting higher revenue and gold producers climbed on the back of better prices. The rand weakened against the U.S. dollar for the third straight session on Tuesday, pressured by concerns over the damage persistent electricity blackouts will have on a stuttering economy. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian central bank governor Godwin Emefiele said on Tuesday he would not allow the naira to float freely because it would lead to "major" depreciation of the currency. NIGERIA POLITICS The head of Nigeria's electoral commission said on Tuesday the country will hold a presidential election as scheduled on Feb. 14, rejecting a call from one of the president's advisors to delay them. KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling was marginally stronger against the dollar on Tuesday after commercial banks trimmed their dollar exposure amid tight shilling liquidity. Stocks edged higher. KENYA REMITTANCES Money sent home by Kenyans living abroad rose 10.68 percent last year to $1.43 billion, the central bank said on Tuesday, setting a new annual record and cushioning the weakening local currency. AFRICA ECONOMIES International Monetary Fund head Christine Lagarde has warned that African economies could be hurt by a slowdown in China's economy and an imminent hike in United States interest rates. GHANA PETROLEUM EXPLORATION Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) is assessing the commercial potential of a new gas discovery made in partnership with Italian energy group Eni and oil trader Vitol , GNPC chief executive Alex Mould said on Tuesday. GHANA ELECTRICITY General Electric Co (GE) will build a 1,200-megawatt thermal power plant in Ghana to come onstream in the next five years in a bid to address the West African country's power deficit, chief executive Jeff Immelt said on Tuesday. MALAWI ECONOMY Malawi will likely miss this year's 5.8 percent economic growth forecast after weeks of heavy rain killed scores of people and washed away the country's staple crop, President Peter Mutharika said Tuesday.