NAIROBI, Feb 2 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Monday. - - - - - EVENTS: * SOUTH AFRICA - Exchange operator JSE Ltd releases data on foreigners' buying and selling of South African bonds and stocks during the previous week. * SOUTH AFRICA - Car sales figures due to be released. * IVORY COAST - Estimate of weekly cocoa arrivals * MALAWI - Malawi's central bank may release its key rate * BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may release its key rate * ANGOLA - Angola's central bank may release its key rate GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares languished on Monday, after the latest gauge of China's factory sector activity raised concerns about the world's second-largest economy. WORLD OIL PRICES Crude oil prices fell early on Monday after U.S. unions called a refinery strike and traders cashed in on strong price gains last week when the market soared more than 8 percent on a sharp drop in U.S. drilling. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA DEBT Yields on Kenya's 182- and 364-day Treasury bills are likely to continue edging up next week, while profit taking by investors will lift Nigerian bond yields, dealers said on Friday. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand weakened against the dollar on Friday, as a larger than expected trade surplus for December failed to offset the selling pressure on emerging currencies as investors brace for policy tightening in the United States. * South African shares were led higher by the mining sector on Friday and the market looked set to make further gains in coming sessions after the government slashed fuel prices. NIGERIA CURRENCY * Nigeria's naira gained 1.1 percent against the dollar on Friday, lifted by the central bank's intervention and dollar sales by oil companies this week, which helped ease demand pressure on the local currency, dealers said. * Tumbling oil prices and political chaos have eroded Nigeria's lure for foreign investors, but they are likely to venture back if authorities will allow what some say is a much-needed currency devaluation. KENYA MARKETS The Kenyan shilling was steady on Friday with dollar demand restricted by a shortage of local currency but was seen weaker next week as the liquidity crunch eases. NIGERIA ELECTION Nigeria's presidential challenger Muhammadu Buhari pledged to cheering crowds in opposition stronghold Lagos that he would tackle the country's three greatest ills -- insecurity, inequality and corruption. BOKO HARAM Boko Haram insurgents attacked the outskirts of Maiduguri in northeast Nigeria on Sunday, security sources said, their second assault in a week on a city they hope to make the capital of a breakaway Islamist state. SOUTH SUDAN DEAL South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and rebel commander Riek Machar signed another ceasefire agreement on Monday, edging them closer to a final deal to end a 15-month conflict that has ravaged the world's newest country, mediators said. EBOLA As West Africa's devastating Ebola outbreak begins to dwindle, scientists are looking beyond the endgame at the kind of next-generation vaccines needed for a vital stockpile to hit another epidemic hard and fast. AFREN DEBT Oil producer Afren Plc , struggling with looming debt payments, said lenders had agreed to defer a $50 million amortisation payment by a month and that it would delay the payment of a $15 million bond coupon by a month. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on