- - - - -
EVENTS:
* SOUTH AFRICA - Vodacom Q3 trading update.
* SOUTH AFRICA - HSBC Whole Economy PMI .
* KENYA - Central Bank auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury
bills.
* MALAWI - Malawi's central bank may set key rate
* BOTSWANA - Botswana's central bank may set key rate
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian share markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday
as revived risk sentiment dented the U.S. dollar and
sovereign bonds, though it was far from clear how long the
sudden mood swing would last.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Oil prices fell on Wednesday as renewed concerns over
global demand and high stock levels halted a rally that
pushed up prices by about 19 percent over the past four
sessions.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA STOCKS
SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS
* South Africa's rand recorded a second day of gains
on Tuesday toward its firmest level in over a week against
the dollar, as a surprise policy move by yet another central
bank in the developed market increased the appeal of local
assets.
* South African shares rose for the third straight
session on Tuesday spurred on by investor sentiment that
favoured banking and mining shares such as Anglo American
Platinum .
NIGERIA CURRENCY
* Nigeria plans to sell $30,000 to each of more than 2,500
bureau de change operators on Friday, in a move to increase
dollar liquidity, the central bank said on Tuesday. The
central bank has been trying to narrow the gap at which the
naira trades on the interbank market.
NIGERIA CRUDE
Nigerian crude oil exports are set to fall to around 1.76
million barrels per day in March, according to traders and
provisional shipping lists, down from the roughly 1.87
million bpd originally planned for February.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenyan shares inched up on Tuesday on a cocktail of
positive factors including improved corporate earnings,
falling inflation and interest from investors fleeing the
Nigerian market. The shilling held steady.
WEST AFRICA BOURSE
West Africa's regional BRVM bourse saw a jump in turnover of
over 17 percent in 2014 boosted by increased participation
from investors in Europe, Asia and the Americas, the stock
market's general manager said on Tuesday.
GHANA IMF
Ghana expects to secure a financial assistance deal with the
International Monetary Fund by the end of March to stabilise
its economy and ease investor uncertainty, President John
Mahama told Reuters on Tuesday.
ZAMBIA TAX ROW
Newly-elected Zambian President Edgar Lungu has directed the
government to "promptly resolve" a row with mining companies
over new royalties and VAT refunds, the presidency said in a
statement on Tuesday.
SOUTH AFRICA POWER
South Africa's power utility Eskom will implement
rolling blackouts on Tuesday from 1500 GMT to 2000 GMT, the
state-owned company said on its official Twitter account.
AFRICA CRUDE
Total's major oil and gas projects in Africa will
not be stopped by the sudden fall in crude oil prices and
will help the French company meet its long-term production
targets, a top executive said on Tuesday.
