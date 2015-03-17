NAIROBI, March 17 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Tuesday.
- - - - -
Events:
NIGERIA - Inflation data due to be released
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian shares rose on Tuesday, following Wall Street's lead,
as investors positioned for the possibility that
weaker-than-expected U.S. data will prompt the Federal
Reserve to leave its options open this week on the timing of
a future rate hike.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude oil prices reversed most of their early gains to
steady below $54 per barrel on Tuesday as high ongoing
oversupply dragged on the market.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
NIGERIA MARKETS:
Nigeria's naira traded within a range at which it
has been stuck for almost a month on the interbank market,
supported by dollar sales from the central bank and oil
companies, dealers said on Monday.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's central bank sold dollars to banks on Monday to prop
up the shilling after the currency weakened to a new
three-year low beyond a psychologically important level, hurt
by demand for the greenback from the energy sector. The
benchmark stock index edged lower.
TANZANIA
Tanzania plans to debate a new bill in parliament this month
to guide the development of the country's nascent gas
industry, officials said on Monday, adding it could be passed
this month.
CAMEROON COCOA
Cameroon plans to double its cocoa processing capacity to
about 30 percent of its total production or nearly 70,000
tonnes of beans per year by adding 10 new processing units, a
government official said on Monday.
ZIMBABWE AIRLINE
State-owned Air Zimbabwe needs $260 million in new capital
because it is insolvent and wants the government to take over
$298 million in debts to help turn around the loss-making
carrier, its officials said on Monday.
