NAIROBI, March 18 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Wednesday. - - - - - Events: KENYA - Central Bank auctions 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills GLOBAL MARKETS Asian stocks were mixed and the dollar marked time on Wednesday, with markets waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement due later in the session for clues to when the Fed will hike interest rates. WORLD OIL PRICES Brent crude fell towards $53 a barrel on Wednesday as U.S. crude stocks were forecast to have surged for the tenth straight week to a new record high, fuelling supply concerns of a global oil glut, although a weaker dollar kept a floor under prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on KENYA MARKETS Kenya's shilling was steady at near 3-year lows on Tuesday, as traders acted carefully on prospects of the central bank pumping in dollars to cut any volatility. The benchmark shares index fell on profit-taking. NIGERIA INFLATION Nigeria's inflation rate rose for the third consecutive month to 8.4 percent in February, from 8.2 percent the previous month, partly driven by increases in prices of imported food items, the statistics bureau said on Tuesday. NIGERIA OIL Consistently low oil prices will hamper Nigeria's bid to boost output to 4 million barrels per day (bpd), Oil Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke was quoted as saying on Tuesday at an oil and gas conference in the capital Abuja. RWANDA ECONOMY Rwanda's economy grew by 7 percent in 2014 from 4.6 percent in the previous year, thanks to robust expansion in farming, services and industrial sectors, Finance Minister Claver Gatete said on Tuesday. LESOTHO ELECTION Lesotho's Pakalitha Mosisili was sworn in as prime minister on Tuesday, two weeks after he formed a coalition government that neighbouring South Africa hopes will bring stability after nearly a year of unrest. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on