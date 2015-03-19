NAIROBI, March 19 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Thursday.
- - - - -
Events:
KENYA - Central Bank auctions 91-day Treasury bills
GLOBAL MARKETS
The dollar was giving ground in Asia on Thursday as investors
priced in a later start and a slower pace for future U.S rate
rises, slashing bond yields globally and firing up
stocks.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent crude futures fell towards $55 a barrel on Thursday
after a bigger than expected crude stock build in the United
States, though losses were limited by a weaker dollar as the
Federal Reserve signalled a slower pace of interest rate
hikes.
EMERGING MARKETS
For the top emerging markets news, double click on
AFRICA STOCKS
For the latest news on African stocks, click on
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling firmed on Wednesday as investors sold
dollars to take advantage of the local currency's drop to
near 3-year lows and hard currency inflows trickled in aimed
at a bond sale due next week.
NAMIBIA INFLATION
Namibia's consumer inflation slowed sharply to 3.6 percent
year-on-year in February from 4.5 percent in the month
before, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
SENEGAL DEBT
Senegal plans to issue between $500 million and $1 billion in
foreign debt this year, starting from June, to cover its
budgetary needs, an economic advisor to President Macky Sall
told Reuters.
SIERRA LEONE
Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma has sacked Vice
President Samuel Sam-Sumana for seeking asylum in the U.S.
Embassy, a statement from the president's office said on
Wednesday.
KENYA CENTRAL BANK
Kenya should have a new central bank governor in place by the
end of May, replacing Njuguna Ndung'u who stepped down this
month after eight years in office, a top official involved in
the selection said.
TANZANIA GAS
Tanzania has put on hold a much-awaited natural gas bill that
was expected to be passed by parliament this month, officials
said on Wednesday, further delaying a law to govern its
hydrocarbons industry.
For the latest precious metals report click on
For the latest base metals report click on
For the latest crude oil report click on
(Compiled by Nairobi Newsroom; Email:
nairobi.newsroom@reuters.com; tel: ++254 20 499 1232)