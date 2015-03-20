NAIROBI, March 20 The following company
announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency
market moves and political events may affect African markets on
Friday.
- - - - -
GLOBAL MARKETS
Asian stocks stalled on Friday as Federal Reserve-inspired
gains petered out, while the dollar steadied after rebounding
from the shock of a surprisingly dovish U.S. central
bank.
WORLD OIL PRICES
Brent prices rebounded towards $55 a barrel on Friday as the
dollar weakened slightly, but gains were limited by supply
concerns after Kuwait said OPEC had no choice but to maintain
output levels.
EMERGING MARKETS
AFRICA CURRENCIES
Zambia's kwacha could slide to new record lows next week due
to a chronic foreign currency shortage. Other African
currencies may have a mixed outlook.
KENYA MARKETS
Kenya's shilling was steady at near 3-year lows on
Thursday supported by dollar inflows into the local debt
market, while shares eked out slight gains.
TANZANIA ECONOMY
Tanzania's gross domestic product expanded by more than 7
percent in 2014, with falling oil prices expected to further
buoy the economy this year, the International Monetary Fund
said on Thursday.
UGANDA COFFEE
Uganda has lowered its coffee export forecast for the
2014/2015 (Oct-Sept) season by 8.6 percent after a prolonged
dry spell in the last three months, an industry official
said.
SIERRA LEONE
Sierra Leone's President Ernest Bai Koroma swore in his new
deputy on Thursday though the ousted vice president has
pledged to challenge his removal in court.
