NAIROBI, March 23 The following company announcements, scheduled economic indicators, debt and currency market moves and political events may affect African markets on Friday. - - - - - EVENTS: * MAURITIUS - Finance Minister Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo reads budget for 2015/16 to parliament. * SOUTH AFRICA - Exchange operator JSE Ltd . releases data on foreigners' buying and selling of South African bonds and stocks during the previous week * IVORY COAST - The International Cocoa Organisation (ICCO) and subsidiary bodies, including the Consultative Board on the World Cocoa Economy, as well as the Economics and Administration and Finance Committees, meet in Abidjan. * IVORY COAST - Estimate of weekly cocoa arrivals. GLOBAL MARKETS Asian shares started the week on a strong note on Monday after a weaker U.S. dollar helped fuel solid gains on Wall Street. WORLD OIL PRICES Oil prices dropped around a percentage point in early Asian trade on Monday after Saudi Arabia said over the weekend that it would not unilaterally cut its output to defend prices. EMERGING MARKETS For the top emerging markets news, double click on AFRICA STOCKS For the latest news on African stocks, click on AFRICA DEBT Nigerian bonds yields could rise next week on a possible sell off by some offshore investors due to uncertainty around presidential elections on March 28, while an infrastructure bond in Kenya may attract heavy bidding. SOUTH AFRICA MARKETS * South Africa's rand strengthened against the U.S. dollar on Friday, shaking off a credit downgrade to state electricity company Eskom as emerging markets currencies took advantage of a weaker greenback. * South African stocks ended slightly lower on Friday with Naspers taking the most points off the benchmark index on worries the stock may be priced for more than it can deliver. KENYA MARKETS Kenyan shares fell on Friday as investors resumed booking their gains after a two-session pause, while the shilling was stable due to dollar inflows into the local debt market. NIGERIA MARKETS Nigerian interbank lending rates fell to 9 percent on average on Friday compared with 25 percent last week in anticipation of monthly budgetary allocations to government agencies. GHANA ECONOMY Ghana has taken steps needed to address revenue shortfalls and consolidate debt, both critical measures in addressing the West African country's fiscal challenges, Finance Minister Seth Terkper said on Friday. ETHIOPIA MOBILE Ethiopia's state-run telecoms monopoly has launched a fourth generation (4G) mobile service in the capital Addis Ababa, aiming to catch up with the high-speed communications available in some east African neighbours such as Kenya and Uganda. For the latest precious metals report click on For the latest base metals report click on For the latest crude oil report click on (Writing by Edmund Blair)