ROME/NAIROBI, Aug 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - For
Kenyan farmer Pauline Wafula, there was never a question that
her children would have to get their hands dirty and learn how
to grow their own food.
The 63-year-old mother of five said no other job could
provide the same security as farming because people will always
have to eat so there is always money to be made.
"I always insist that even if they work elsewhere, they must
farm on the side," said Wafula, a teacher-turned-farmer who
grows tomatoes, onions and red cabbage in her greenhouses.
But in western Kenya's Bungoma County where Wafula lives,
it's hard to spot young people working in the vast sugarcane
fields. Most farmers are retirees like her.
"It is like a norm that young people go to the city to
search for jobs," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Around the world, farmers are an ageing demographic as the
sector fails to attract younger talent who are heading instead
to cities in search of work.
Smallholder farmers produce more than 70 percent of the
world's food and to make sure there are enough of them to feed
the growing global population, farming needs a makeover to
attract young people, experts say.
According to HelpAge International, a non-profit
organisation that works with older people, farmers as a group
tend to be older than the wider population.
In Africa, where 60 percent of the continent's population is
under 24, the average age of farmers is 60 years old, according
to the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).
"Around the world it's a potential problem that farmers are
growing older, particularly smallholder farmers in low-income
countries," said Mark Gorman, a senior policy adviser at
HelpAge.
Improvements in rural infrastructure such as electricity
supplies and access to subsidies and credit could go a long way
to support older farmers and encourage their children to stay in
farming, he said.
"It's got to be made worthwhile for people to be in
farming," Gorman added.
BANISH THE HOE
The ageing profile of farmers is a matter for concern,
especially in sub-Saharan Africa which has very low rates of
agricultural productivity, said David Suttie, a policy analyst
at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).
Experts say agriculture must be transformed so that it
offers young people an appealing alternative to urban life.
"The farming sector in developing countries is not
attractive," said Panagiotis Karfakis, an economist at FAO.
"The problem intensifies because the technologies they use
are not the most productive, there is no infrastructure and
there are land security issues," he told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
Owning land is an incentive for farmers to invest in
increasing productivity, which in turn boosts their income,
Karfakis said.
According to rights group Landesa, 90 percent of land in
rural Africa is not officially registered.
"If agriculture is to be attractive it can't be the same
agriculture we've seen in previous generations," said IFAD's
Suttie. "This means looking at it as a business and investing in
modern technologies."
Anne Mbaabu, a programme director at the Alliance for a
Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA), said she didn't blame young
people for abandoning life on the farm.
"They are running away from the back-breaking labour in the
field with the technology we are using. We should banish the hoe
in Africa otherwise we are going to lose our youth."
Mbaabu said access to seeds, fertiliser, chemicals and
markets were essential to making farming easier, more productive
and more lucrative.
"There is hope, but you need to move fast. The clock is
ticking," she said.
Those who do decide to ditch city careers and become farmers
may be making a smart move, said the FAO's Karfakis.
"If everyone moves from agriculture to industry and
services, then whoever decides to stay in farming is going to
have a huge profit," he said.
LABOUR OF LOVE
Thousands of miles away in Lincolnshire, eastern England,
67-year-old farmer Chris Walshaw has noticed fewer people
working in the fields.
"When you have more machinery you need less men," Walshaw
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from his farm in
the picture-perfect green countryside.
"It's quite a lonely life. You've got to really love it."
Suttie said the focus should be on increasing productivity
rather than the number of young farmers as a goal in itself.
"It's not all doom and gloom," he said, adding that
agricultural productivity in Africa has gone up by about quarter
since the 1990s.
URBAN FARMS WON'T FEED CITIES
In an urbanising world, city farming has become fashionable
in recent years, with urban farms mushrooming from Accra to
Mumbai and London.
According to a 2014 study, city dwellers were farming an
area the size of the European Union.
But while the trend is welcome, urban farmers won't be able
to feed themselves any time soon, experts say.
"It should be encouraged and supported, and it can be a part
of the solution but there is a danger in overemphasising the
scope for urban agriculture to feed the cities," said Suttie.
According to the Washington-based Worldwatch Institute, in
2011 around 15 to 20 percent of the world's food was produced in
urban areas.
"I would caution against seeing (urban farming) as the
solution or substitute for scaling up food production and market
access in rural areas," Suttie said.
Space is the main constraint and with rapid urbanisation,
cities are becoming more crowded than ever before. According to
U.N. forecasts, two-thirds of the world's population will live
in cities by 2050, up from just over half now.
Back on the farm in Kenya, Wafula tends to her three Fresian
cows. She hopes the rural life will appeal to the next
generation.
"Some young people are settling for farming but not in big
numbers," she said. "I hope with time more people will become
farmers."
