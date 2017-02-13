LONDON, Feb 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - U.S.
researchers have come up with a new method of estimating crop
yields from small farms in Africa using high-resolution images
from the latest generation of satellites - a development which
could help cut hunger in poor parts of the world.
Improving agricultural productivity is one of the main ways
to lift people out of poverty but without accurate data it's
difficult to identify the farmers who need help, scientists from
Stanford University said.
Images from new, inexpensive satellites could be used to
estimate yields and test interventions in poor regions where
data is scarce, they said in a paper published in the
Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on Monday.
"Improving agricultural productivity is going to be one of
the main ways to reduce hunger and improve livelihoods in poor
parts of the world," said Marshall Burke, an assistant professor
at Stanford's School of Earth, Energy & Environmental Sciences.
"But to improve agricultural productivity, we first have to
measure it, and unfortunately this isn't done on most farms
around the world," he said in a statement.
While Earth-observing satellites have been around for more
than three decades, most of their images haven't been detailed
enough to show the small agricultural fields common in
developing countries.
But with satellites becoming cheaper and offering improved
image resolution, it is now possible to capture very small
areas, the researchers said.
David Lobell, an associate professor at the school, said in
a video that satellites which were once the size of school buses
were now the size of fridges or even shoeboxes.
"You can get lots of them up there, all capturing very small
parts of the land surface at very high resolution," added
Lobell, who co-authored the study.
"Any one satellite doesn't give you very much information,
but the constellation of them actually means that you're
covering most of the world at very high resolution and at very
low cost.
"That's something we never really had even a few years ago."
The researchers focused on Western Kenya, where smallholders
farm maize or corn on small half-acre or one-acre plots, to test
if images from the new satellites were detailed enough to
provide reliable estimates of crop yields.
"Just combining the imagery with computer-based crop models
allows us to make surprisingly accurate predictions ... ," Burke
said.
The researchers plan to scale up their project across
sub-Saharan Africa.
(Reporting by Magdalena Mis @magdalenamis1. Editing by Emma
Batha. Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, women's rights, trafficking, property rights, climate
change and resilience. Visit news.trust.org)