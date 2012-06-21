By David Lewis
| DAKAR, June 21
DAKAR, June 21 When Adama Ndiaye quit banking in
Europe for life as a young clothes designer back home in
Senegal, there was no show in town at which she could show off
her wares. So she decided to put on one of her own.
"We offered a ticket, we were renting boats, we were renting
camels," she said, explaining how she lured other designers to
the dusty, vibrant city of Dakar jutting out into the Atlantic
Ocean. "It was one day of shows and three days of fun."
But with African fashion growing bigger and bolder at home,
and starting to register on the radar of design houses and style
magazines abroad, Dakar Fashion Week, 10 years on, a
thirteenfold increase in budget and 30 designers coming from
across the continent, is now a far more serious affair.
"Now it is just fashion," Ndiaye added, between fielding
calls in preparation for the night's show. "In the last few
years, you can feel that African fashion is getting bigger,
stronger and better."
In an effort to make the extravaganza more accessible, the
week kicked off with a catwalk erected on Dakar's Boulevard
Centenaire, more accustomed to parading soldiers celebrating
Senegal's independence from France than sashaying models.
Designers displayed outfits drawing on influences from
across Africa and further afield, mixing modern styles with
colourful improvisations of traditional dress. Drab residential
blocks were lit up with orange, yellow and blue lasers as
thumping music drew hundreds out of their houses.
"This is great. We all love fashion. They have never done
this before here," said Mbarka Mbodji, a street vendor doing a
swift trade in beef skewers and plastic sachets of chilled water
on the street corner overlooking the makeshift catwalk.
Shows wound up at the other end of the spectrum, in front of
Dakar's booted and suited elite gathered on the manicured,
palm-fringed gardens of one of the city's most expensive hotels.
GROWING BUSINESS
While there are few accurate figures for the broader
industry, like the show itself Ndiaye's label, Adama Paris, has
seen steady growth over the last decade and now sells at shops
in Paris, New York, Tokyo and London.
African wax prints and motifs are appearing at international
shows with big names like Burberry and Vivian Westwood in recent
years putting on collections drawing heavily on African
influences.
Later this year, the International Herald Tribune's annual
luxury conference, a leading industry get together, will focus
on Africa as a producer and eventual consumer of luxury goods.
"Africa has always been a stylistic influence. But it is
only recently that designers are being recognised on their own
merit. For the first time, it is not just about a pat on the
back but partnerships," said Helen Jennings, editor of Arise, a
leading African style magazine.
While many welcome the idea that modern African fashion
designers are getting noticed at fashion fests from Dakar to
Lagos and Johannesburg, the industry, like others on the
continent, languishes largely in the informal and suffers from
the lack of financing, access to markets and, say many, not
being taken seriously enough.
"It is not that the talent is not there. But the next step
is about pushing up production. If the designer doesn't have the
financing, they won't get to the next level," Jennings added.
Ndiaye complains that securing credit is hard enough for
ordinary businesses in Senegal so designers, whose jobs are seen
by most merely as hobbies, will always struggle. To get her work
produced with a quality finish, she has to go to Morocco due to
the lack of factories locally, she adds.
State television promised to broadcast the opening night
live. But models were left fanning themselves late into Dakar's
humid evening air for several hours before they were eventually
given a slot.
Seidnaly Sidhamed, a Nigerien designer better known as
Alphadi and described by Jennings as the "grandfather" of
African fashion, says African politicians could do more to
promote training, financing and production but they don't as
they understand little of the industry.
"Instead of fighting and thinking only of themselves, they
must think of culture," he said.
"REBRANDING AFRICA"
The rise in prominence of African fashion has not come
without its controversies. Some fashion houses have been accused
of pilfering ideas from African designers who are not credited
when outfits are rolled out at high-profile shows.
Vogue Italia recently devoted an entire issue to "Rebranding
Africa" but drew criticism for reverting to old stereotypes and
putting United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, a South
Korean, on its front cover.
"Fashion is an elitist world that doesn't like innovation,"
said Marie-Jeanne Serbin-Thomas, editor of Brune, another
African fashion magazine. "People are using African cloth but
not recognising it as they fear it will devalue (their work)."
"The image of Africa is still that of cheap products, badly
made that people won't spend money on. Things are changing but
there is still this mentality. (To many), Africa means safari or
jungle. But the creativity you see here has nothing to do with
this. It is modern, it is international," she added.
Alphadi, who was born in the northern Malian town of
Timbuktu, now controlled by Islamist rebels imposing strict
sharia, Islamic law, devoted his collection to the plight of
tens of thousands of Malians displaced by months of fighting.
Further down the line, he believes his industry could take
its place on the continent as an engine of growth and
employment. But he says mindsets will have to change at home, as
well as abroad.
"Africans have always wanted to wear Chanel or (Yves) St
Laurent. If we tell them that Africa is good too they will wear
that," he said, clutching a Malian flag.