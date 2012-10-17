NAIROBI Oct 17 African budget carrier Fastjet
will take delivery of three leased Airbus 319s this
November to start flights with some tickets as cheap as $20, the
airline said on Wednesday.
Fastjet is majority owned by century-old Africa investment
company, Lonrho Plc. Among other shareholders in the
new African carrier is Stelios Haji-Ioannou, founder of British
low-cost carrier EasyJet.
Fastjet, formed in June to capitalise on increasing travel
on the fast growing continent, plans to eventually lease five
more Airbus A319s as it phases out its 10 turboprop planes,
chief commercial officer Richard Bodin said.
The first three A319s - single-aisle airliners which can
seat a maximum of over 150 passengers and are made by EADS
- would be based in the Tanzanian commercial capital of
Dar es Salaam, he said.
Average tickets would be around $80, while some fares would
be as cheap as $20, Bodin said. The lowest domestic fares from
East Africa's main carriers, Kenya Airways and
Ethiopian Airlines, are currently around $100.
"We are very much focused on stimulating the market not on
taking market share from any of the existing operators," he
said. "We see our target consumers travelling by bus and by
coach and we would like to give them an opportunity to fly with
us."
Bodin said Fastjet plans to raise its capacity to 5 million
passengers within the next 3-4 years. The airline had said
earlier it plans to fly to Angola and Ghana from its base in
East Africa, before opening more routes.