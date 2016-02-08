DUBAI Feb 8 Africa Finance Corp, a Lagos-based
financier of development projects including infrastructure and
heavy industry, has invited banks to participate in providing it
with a $150 million, two-year loan, sources said on Monday.
The institution, whose membership comprises nine mostly West
African states including Nigeria and Ghana, is owned 42.5
percent by Nigeria's central bank, 47.6 percent by other African
financial institutions and 9.8 percent by several industrial and
corporate shareholders, according to its website.
It has mandated Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Citibank,
Emirates NBD, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered to arrange the
loan, the sources said on condition of anonymity as the
information is private.
Asked to comment, AFC told Reuters that it would use the
proceeds of the loan for general corporate purposes in
accordance with its charter. It did not confirm details of the
loan.
