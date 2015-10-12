CAPE TOWN Oct 12 A Sao Tome and Principe court
won a key victory against illegal fishing by organised
syndicates on Monday when it convicted the captain of a vessel
and two crew members on a number of charges, an Interpol
official said.
Globally, illegal fishing cost at least an estimated $23
billion each year, with one in four fish thought to be caught
illegally in Africa with its bountiful marine life.
Alistair McDonnell, a criminal intelligence officer at
Interpol's fisheries unit, told Reuters that the FV Thunder was
part of a fleet of six ships identified as some of the ocean's
worst poachers.
"This is a great result for transnational organised crime
(fighting) cooperation because these guys have been doing this
for 10 to 15 years," he said.
"We are cutting away at the model. We'll attack the
insurance, the availability of supplies and crew, attack the
landing ports and the markets they use. It is death by a
thousand cuts," McDonnell said.
Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing contributed to
the depletion of fish stocks, reduced the profitability of
legally caught seafood and cut revenues for developing nations.
The FV Thunder, a Nigerian-flagged vessel considered one of
the world's worst illegal fishing ships, was pursued by Sea
Shepherd environmental activists for 110 days from the Antarctic
before it sank in April in the Gulf of Guinea.
McDonnell said the court in Sao Tome had convicted the
captain, chief engineer and second engineer of the Thunder and
sentenced them to custodial sentences as well as fines.
Documents seized from the Thunder were sent to Germany and
sparked investigations across Europe, including companies in
Spain where the ship's owners are believed to be based.
The three crew faced charges of pollution, reckless driving,
forgery and negligence.
Officials in Sao Tome could not be reached for comment.
Touching on the scale of the poaching involving FV Thunder
and the other five ships, he said a cargo of toothfish could
typically be worth between $3 million to $6 million, multiplied
by two to three trips a year and six boats doing it.
"And they've been doing for more than a decade ... We are
talking hundreds of millions of dollars," he said.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia and Toby
Chopra)