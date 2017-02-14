LONDON, Feb 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Drought in
East Africa has sent prices of staples such as maize and sorghum
soaring, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said
on Tuesday, warning that a sharp increase in food prices could
lead to renewed hunger in the region.
Prices of staple cereals have doubled in some markets,
reaching record and near-record levels in swathes of Ethiopia,
Kenya, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda and Tanzania, FAO said.
"Sharply increasing prices are severely constraining food
access for large numbers of households with alarming
consequences in terms of food insecurity," Mario Zappacosta, FAO
senior economist, said in a statement.
In South Sudan, food prices were between two and four times
higher than a year ago while in Kenya prices of maize were up by
about a third, FAO said.
In Somalia, maize and sorghum harvests were estimated to be
75 percent lower than usual and more than half of the country's
population, mostly in rural areas, was facing hunger, it said.
Trends in East Africa were in contrast with the stable trend
of the organisation's global Food Price Index, which measures
monthly price changes for a basket of cereals, oilseeds, dairy
products, meat and sugar, FAO said.
It said crops in East Africa had been depleted by drought
exacerbated by the El Nino weather phenomenon that ended last
year, and poor and erratic rainfall in recent months.
About 12 million people in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia were
at risk of hunger due to recurring droughts, according to FAO
figures.
Unusually high prices of staples posed an extra challenge
for nomadic herders as shortages of water and pastureland had
had a harmful impact on animals, leading to lower livestock
prices and leaving pastoralists with even less income, FAO said.
In Somalia, prices of goats were up to 60 percent lower than
a year ago while in Kenya they declined by up to 30 percent in
pastoralist areas, the FAO said.
