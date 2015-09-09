TORONTO, Sept 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Forest
protection agencies in Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Mozambique and
Madagascar will step up joint efforts to combat the rapidly
expanding trade in illegal timber under a new deal.
The Zanzibar Declaration on Illegal Logging, signed on
Wednesday at a global gathering on forests in South Africa,
aims to improve communication between customs authorities and
collaboration among forest officials from the east and southeast
African nations.
If properly managed, forests provide jobs for workers and
homes for wildlife. They also act as a filter pulling
planet-warming carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere, so
protecting them is crucial for the broader environment.
Across the region, the illegal timber trade is flourishing
at an alarming pace, said Juma S. Mgoo, chief executive officer
of Tanzania's Forest Service. Criminal groups are benefiting
from the environmental destruction.
"Forests continue to dwindle at unprecedented rates in our
region," Mgoo said in a statement.
"If we continue at the rate which we are going there will be
nothing left for our children and their children to enjoy."
Kenya loses around $10 million annually due to the illegal
cross-border wood trade with Tanzania, while Tanzania loses more
than $8 million, according to studies cited by the World
Wildlife Fund (WWF), a green group backing the new agreement.
Between 2000 and 2012, forest cover in Tanzania shrank by 2
million hectares (4.94 million acres) - an area the size of
Wales in Britain - and by 2.2 million hectares in Mozambique, a
WWF analysis showed.
Prior to Wednesday's agreement, the fight against illegal
logging had been "hindered by inadequate collaboration among
national forest agencies and customs agencies across the
region", said WWF spokesman Geofrey Mwanjela in a statement
calling the new plan a "bold step".
In east, central and west Africa, criminal groups are
thought to make more money from selling illegal wood products -
up to $9 billion annually - than through street-level
drug-dealing, the United Nations Environment Programme reported
last year.
Violent armed groups and "terrorist organisations" in parts
of east and central Africa use illegal logging and other forest
crimes to finance their activities, UNEP said.
(Reporting by Chris Arsenault; editing by Megan Rowling; Please
credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of
Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
trafficking, corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)