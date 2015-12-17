(Adds Nigeria, Tanzania)
NAIROBI Dec 17 Kenyan, Ugandan and Ghanaian
currencies are expected to remain steady next week, with traders
in Uganda and Ghana watching out for the impact of the U.S
interest rate hike.
Nigeria's is expected to weaken as foreign exchange reserves
dwindle. Tanzania's is expected to strengthen.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling is expected to trade in a tight
range next week, with the prospect of central bank intervention
keeping a lid on any depreciation by the local currency.
The shilling was trading at 102.40/50 on Thursday afternoon,
weaker then last Thursday's close of 101.80/101.90.
Nairobi-based traders say the local currency was likely to
be stuck in the 102.00-102.50 range, with the central bank
expected to defend the 102.50 level, as it has done several
times in the past, by selling dollars.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is forecast to be range-bound as
dollar demand tails off before holidays, but the U.S. interest
rate increase may feed a slight weakening bias.
Commercial Banks quoted the shilling at 3,390/3,400, weaker
than last Thursday's close of 3,365/3,375.
"Corporate demand will largely remain absent because firms
are closing books for the year. However, I expect some residual
fears from U.S. interest rate decision ... those fears could
cause some marginal weakening," said a trader from a leading
commercial bank.
NIGERIA
Nigerian naira is expected to be volatile next
week. The central bank continues to ration dollar sales to both
official interbank and the parallel market as its foreign
exchange reserves decline.
The naira weakened to a new low of 272 to the dollar on the
parallel market on Thursday compared with 253 a dollar last
week. The naira was trading at 198.50 to the dollar officially,
close to where the currency has been pegged since February.
"We see more trouble for the naira going by the
unwillingness of the central bank to increase dollar supply to
the market," a trader at one commercial bank said.
On Wednesday, the central bank cut to $10,000 the amount of
dollars it sold to each of the 2,270 bureaux de change operators
that participated in its weekly sale, down from the $30,000 each
last week. That creates a dollar shortage and a weaker naira.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to extend its
rally against the dollar in the days ahead, helped by a slowdown
in demand for the U.S. currency towards the end of the year.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,153/2,163 to the
dollar on Thursday, unchanged from a week ago.
"The shilling is expected to continue strengthening because
of a slowdown in business activities at the end of the year.
There is also strong demand for shillings for various purposes,
including payment of taxes," said Theopistar Mnale, a dealer at
TIB Development Bank.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is seen steady until year end as
economic activity slows while businesses ponder the potential
impact of Wednesday's U.S. interest rate hike on the West
African economy.
The local currency has been steady in the fourth quarter
after slumping nearly 30 percent in the first half of the year.
It was trading at 3.8250 to the greenback at 1125 GMT on
Thursday, compared to 3.83 a week ago.
"In the week ahead, though demand pressure remains firm, the
cedi is expected to extend its stability as traders watch to see
where the greenback will trade," said Joseph Biggles Amponsah,
an analyst at the Accra-based Dortis Research.
ZAMBIA
The kwacha is likely to be under pressure as
investors shift from risky emerging market assets following the
Fed interest rate increase.
At 0714 GMT, commercial banks quoted the currency of
Africa's No. 2 copper producer at 10.8880 from 10.9300 at which
it closed a week ago.
"There will be movement of money from investments in
emerging markets, so there will be pressure on the local economy
and the kwacha," said Charles Mudiwa, the chief executive of the
Zambian branch of South Africa's Standard Bank, Stanbic Bank.
