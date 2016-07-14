NAIROBI, July 14 The Nigerian naira is expected
to come under pressure against the dollar next week due to a
shortage of the hard currency while the Kenyan shilling is
likely to weaken due to increased dollar demand by importers.
NIGERIA
The Nigerian naira could depreciate on the parallel
market as holidaymakers seek dollars to finance their summer
vacations abroad.
The naira was trading at 357 to the dollar on the parallel
market, weaker than 352 per dollar last week, but it has
remained broadly stable at 282/283 to the dollar on the
interbank market.
Traders said the central bank was the main supplier of
dollars in the market, hence the stability in the official rate,
which is expected to continue into next week.
The central bank removed the naira peg last month but the
parallel market is still thriving as the regulator maintained
some restrictions on access to dollars in the official market by
firms and individuals.
KENYA
The Kenyan shilling is expected to gradually weaken
due to increased corporate dollar demand, heightening the
prospects of the central bank intervening by pumping in dollars.
At 0749 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
101.35/45 to the dollar compared with last Wednesday's close of
101.15/25. Last Thursday was a public holiday.
"There is an up-pick in corporate demand," said a trader
from one commercial bank.
UGANDA
The Ugandan shilling is expected to be vulnerable
over the next one week, undermined by a potential rebound in
dollar demand from companies after they're done meeting their
mid-month tax obligations.
At 1008 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
3,370/3,380, stronger than last Thursday's close of 3,385/3,395.
"Some firms might start coming back to the market on the
buying side once they've cleared taxes," said a trader at a
leading commercial bank.
ZAMBIA
The Zambian kwacha is likely to firm next week
supported by dollar conversions by companies preparing to pay
salaries and other month-end costs in the local currency.
At 1035 GMT, the currency of Africa's No.2 copper producer
was down 0.6 percent at 10.1400 per dollar.
"The kwacha's bullish trend is expected to continue in the
short term due to upcoming corporate month end obligations,"
Zambia National Commercial Bank said in a note.
GHANA
Ghana's cedi is expect to weaken next week on rising
dollar demand by local importers on expectation the currency
could remain under pressure.
The currency has been vulnerable in recent weeks due to unmet
dollar demand by local firms as they restock for the second half
of the year. It was trading at 3.9650 at 1150 GMT on Thursday
compared with 3.9525 a week before.
"Demand for the greenback by commerce and industry remains
firm, heightened by some amount of speculative buying and the
cedi could record marginal losses in the week ahead," analyst
Joseph Biggles Amponsah of the Accra-based Dortis Research said.
TANZANIA
The Tanzanian shilling is expected to be stable in
the days ahead and could appreciate slightly, buoyed by inflows
from agriculture and tourism sectors, amid lower demand for
dollars from importers.
Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 2,182/2,192 to the
dollar on Thursday, slightly up from 2,185/2,195 a week ago.
"The outlook for next week is a bit of stability to
appreciation. The shilling is being supported by a slowdown in
demand for dollars and inflows from cotton exports and tourism,"
said Mohamed Laseko, a dealer at CRDB Bank.
(Reporting by John Ndiso, Elias Biryabarema, Fumbuka
Ng'wanakilala, Chris Mfula, Oludare Mayowa and Kwasi Kpodo;
Editing by Toby Chopra)