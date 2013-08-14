JOHANNESBURG/NAIROBI Aug 14 From fish-shaped
coffins to slaughtered bulls, funerals in Africa are lavish
affairs, providing a lucrative opportunity for insurance
companies looking for business in some of the world's fastest
growing economies.
Many of the insurance industry's big money-spinners in
developed markets, like motor insurance and cover for household
goods, are irrelevant to the majority of Africans who cannot
afford a range of expensive personal possessions.
But high death rates and low savings levels mean funeral
insurance is proving an easier sell among people daunted by the
cost of ceremonies that can stretch to several months of income.
"That's the whole problem with it. People think that if you
want a small intimate funeral, you don't have money," said Emily
Chauke, a 43-year-old cosmetics consultant from Johannesburg who
pays 570 rand ($64) a month for family funeral cover.
"They have that thing of proving people wrong, that 'I can
afford to give my father or mother a big funeral'," she said.
Africans are by no means alone in spending heavily on
honouring their dead. But funerals on the continent are more
frequent per head of population than elsewhere in the world.
In South Africa, the continent's biggest economy, the death
rate is more than 17 per 1,000 people a year, nearly double the
global average. And six of the 10 countries with the highest
death rate are in Africa, according to the CIA World Factbook.
While mortality rates are high, though, they are also
falling - an attractive combination for insurers which raises
the prospect of customers paying into their policies for longer.
High unemployment and above-average birth rates across much
of Africa also mean employees can have many dependents, making
it more likely they will seek funeral insurance.
"There's a big demand for it because of the cultural
behaviour that we need to have these big dignified funerals,"
said Jacky Huma, head of micro-insurance at the South Africa's
Financial Services Board (FSB), which estimates funeral premiums
in the country totalled 4.9 billion rand ($494 million) in 2011.
While that's just under 2 percent of all long-term insurance
in the comparatively developed South African market, she said
demand was growing rapidly, a point echoed by global bank
Standard Chartered, which said burial cover was also a
crucial way of winning new customers in less developed markets.
"Funeral insurance cover, specifically, remains a leading
product in most of our markets, and currently contributes to
more than 60 percent of the bank's individual life insurance
sales (in Africa)," said Gautam Duggal, the bank's head of
bancassurance for Africa, the Middle East and south Asia.
Standard Chartered's bancassurance business is seeing
double-digit percentage growth in annual insurance premiums in
five African markets and believes personal insurance on the
continent, excluding South Africa, is less than 5 percent of its
market potential.
AFTER TEARS
While global financial services firms see funeral cover as a
way of gaining a foothold in many African markets, they will
find plenty of local competition.
For example, Uganda's A-Plus Funeral, a funeral director
that offers insurance, has grown from just one director 10 years
ago to 13 now, and reckons the 5 billion shilling ($2
million)local funeral insurance industry is growing 25 percent a
year.
Meanwhile, Sizo Funeral Directors in Soweto, South Africa's
biggest township, offers funeral cover for 14 people under one
principal member for as little as 120 rand a month buying the
cheapest funeral package of 5,000 rand.
In most cases, though, the costs will be far higher, given
the cultural and social pressure for lavish ceremonies and an
"after tears" party that continues long after the burial.
"We Africans will tell you to slaughter a cow to feed
people. And a proper cow is 6,000-8,000 rand. Food can cost you
an average of 3,000-5,000 excluding the cow. So you need
insurance," Sizo managing director Brian Mazibuko told Reuters
in a shop lined with about a dozen shiny brown caskets.
An average funeral will set a family back 30,000 rand
($3,300), according to South African insurer Hollard, compared
with a non-farm worker's monthly salary of 14,000 rand.
The sums involved have also attracted interest from outside
the traditional financial services sector.
South Africa's FSB has licensed 39 insurers to offer funeral
products, including mobile phone operator Vodacom.
Its bigger rival MTN is working with Hollard to
sell funeral products by phone in Ghana, where burial ceremonies
can last for three days and the deceased is often laid to rest
in a custom-made coffin matching his or her profession - a
fisherman in a fish, a market trader in a banana.
Hollard is also in partnership with South African soccer
club Kaizer Chiefs to sell funeral insurance to its 14-million
strong fan base, with payouts of up to 50,000 rand.
Entrepreneurs are finding other ways of turning the cost of
African funerals into business opportunities too.
Kyai Mullei, a 36-year-old whizz-kid in Kenya's mobile
technology industry, has taken the local tradition of the
"harambee" - in which communities and families come together to
raise money for funerals - and given it a 21st century twist.
The cost of holding a harambee can eat up as much as a third
of the money raised, particularly when many families are spread
across the east African country. So Mullei has created a virtual
harambee platform called M-Changa, from the Swahili word for
contribution, where fundraisers can meet in a mobile community
in exchange for a commission of 1.5 percent on all funds raised.
"Many people still live in rural areas so the chances that
the committee all live in the same place are unlikely," he told
Reuters, adding the number of M-Changa harambees being set up is
doubling every month.
($1 = 9.9138 South African rand)
($1 = 2570.0000 Ugandan shillings)
(Additional reporting by Matthew Mpoke Bigg in Accra, Zandi
Shabalala and Benon Oluka in Johannesburg; Editing by Mark
Potter)