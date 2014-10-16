* Power shortages holding back African economic growth
* Governments pushing ahead with gas-to-power reforms
* World Bank, Barack Obama behind "Power Africa" legacy
* Challenges: infrastructure, gas pricing, LNG competition
By Joe Brock
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 16 Africa's under used gas
reserves, either exported or burnt away into the sky, are set
to play a big role in stemming the continent's crippling
electricity void, a shift that should boost economies and
small-cap energy firms.
Sub-Saharan Africa contains some of the fastest growing and
most dynamic economies in the world but electricity shortages
deter investment, pushing up business costs and sustaining
poverty and inequality.
The World Bank estimates electricity outages on average cost
African countries around 2.1 percent of GDP with current output
only meeting half of demand and 70 percent of the continent's
population living without power.
With the exception of South Africa, which uses coal almost
exclusively to generate electricity, the rest of Africa relies
mostly on expensive and dirty diesel imports. Gas is a cheaper
and cleaner alternative.
Driven by huge recent finds in East Africa, sub-Saharan gas
reserves have more than doubled in the last 20 years to around
310 trillion cubic feet, around 5 percent of global supply,
according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
The region's gas output has already grown by 10 percent a
year in the last decade, but most of this has been exported by
Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea and Mozambique through liquefied
natural gas (LNG) terminals, the EIA says.
However, a shale gas boom in the United States, LNG
expansion in Qatar and Australia and slow growth among consumers
has created a global gas glut. Meanwhile LNG projects in Angola,
Mozambique and Nigeria are hitting stumbling blocks.
This is prompting a fresh look at using gas domestically.
"I think there is a changing dynamic locally," Ian Ashcroft,
gas and LNG analyst at Wood Mackenzie, told Reuters.
"What we've seen in Africa recently is a growing domestic
obligation or a realisation that there are other benefits to
growing your gas infrastructure, including gas-to-power."
RISING POWER
The International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its first
Africa Energy Outlook this week that it expects the continent's
electricity generation to quadruple by 2040 with gas-to-power
growing its share to 25 percent, from 17 percent now.
In West Africa, gas will make up 50 percent of overall
electricity output by 2040, the IEA said, driven by reforms in
Nigeria, home to the world's eighth largest reserves.
Emerging market-focused investment bank Renaissance Capital
(Rencap) said African-focused oil and gas companies would also
benefit from rapidly spreading government incentives given to
develop oil and gas for domestic use, known as "indigenisation".
The bank sees the biggest upside potential in Nigeria's
Seplat , Lekoil and Canada's Africa
Oil, which operates mostly in East Africa.
Gas is becoming profitable enough to tempt energy firms but
remains cheaper for consumers than oil for power generation.
In Nigeria, gas prices have risen from $1 per million
British thermal units (Mbtu), to around $3 Mbtu in the last
three years and should increase further, trade sources say.
A United Nations backed report released in May calculated
gas in East Africa could reach power plants at between $5-$15
Mptu, depending how close they were to the source. Diesel can
cost African industry $20-$40 Mbtu, experts say.
"We believe surging domestic demand coupled with growing
regulatory changes take the economics of sub-Saharan gas to a
new level," Rencap said in a research note this month.
Further impetus has been provided by U.S. President Barack
Obama who has made cutting electricity shortages his legacy
policy on the continent, in a project called "Power Africa",
which will include $7 billion in U.S. financial support.
There remain major hurdles, including implementing
commercial gas pricing, building expensive infrastructure and
working alongside competing LNG projects.
CHALLENGES
Nigeria, Africa's energy giant, has struggled to overcome
these problems but the oil ministry has said using gas
domestically is its biggest priority, a drive which has
coincided with two LNG projects grinding to a halt.
Nigeria defied many critics by completing a relatively
successful privatisation of the state-power company two years
ago, while locally-owned oil companies are exploiting gas
reserves after buying assets from oil majors in recent years.
Progress on reforms has been slow and government projections
to increase power output tenfold by 2020 are unrealistic but
changes, including lifting domestic gas prices, are in motion.
"Progress was glacial for three decades. The price of gas
was a tenth of the commercially viable price," said David
Ladipo, whose company Azura is spending $750 million to build a
450 MW gas-to-power plant. Seplat is providing the gas.
"It has taken two years for privatisation to progress and
we're starting to see the benefits. This year has been the
turning point," Ladipo added.
Tanzania has set out energy policy which prioritises
domestic gas use over LNG. U.S.-firms Symbion Power and General
Electric have already committed nearly $1 billion to
building power plants there.
Mozambique, which has had the world's largest natural gas
discoveries in a decade, two months ago passed a petroleum law
which will force oil companies developing LNG projects,
including U.S. firm oil Anadarko Petroleum and Italy's
Eni, to use 25 percent of production domestically.
Mozambique is also carrying out a study, partly-financed by
the World Bank, for a pipeline linking its gas reserves to
neighbouring countries with the continent's most developed
economy, South Africa, offering a huge potential market.
Africa Oil, partnered with Marathon Oil Kenya, said in June
it was talking with the Kenyan government about fast-tracking a
gas-to-power project at its well in the north of the country,
which could hold up to 1 trillion cubic feet of gas.
