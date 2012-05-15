NAIROBI, May 15 (AlertNet) - Africa needs to boost
agricultural productivity and address the debilitating hunger
that affects 27 percent of its population if it is to sustain
its economic boom, the United Nations Development Programme
(UNDP) said on Tuesday.
African economies grew at an average of more than 5 percent
during the past decade with many countries benefiting from
surging commodity prices, as well as growth in services,
construction and agriculture.
But the character of the growth has done little to reduce
extreme poverty and hunger. More than 40 percent of African
children under five are malnourished, which means they suffer
irreversible mental and physical disabilities, the UNDP said.
"The situation is quite bleak," said Sebastian Levine, a
UNDP policy adviser for Africa. "This economic resurgence that
we have seen has not really had the impact that we would
expect."
Africa is the second fastest growing region after Asia, yet
48 percent of people were found to be living in poverty in 2008,
compared to just 14 percent in East Asia and the Pacific.
Africa continues to be a net importer of food despite an
abundance of fertile land and water.
In its first Africa Human Development Report, "Towards a
Food Secure Future", the UNDP called for more investment in
agriculture to ensure sustained growth and poverty reduction.
"If you don't address food security, you'll not be able to
sustain this (growth)," Pedro Conceicao, UNDP's chief economist
for Africa, told AlertNet.
"In the long run, you will need populations that are
healthy, that are educated, and that are able to be productive."
Ghana became the first Sub-Saharan African country to
achieve the Millennium Development Goal of halving hunger by
2015 partly by focusing on policies that encouraged smallholder
cocoa farmers to boost output, the report said.
It also recommended policies that boost nutrition, such as
school feeding programmes and fortification of food with
vitamins and iodine, and increase people's ability to withstand
shocks such as drought.
The report said investment in agricultural productivity was
important not only for reducing hunger but also in creating jobs
for Africa's rapidly growing population, which is predicted to
double to 2 billion by 2050.
"The demographic dynamics in Africa present a huge
opportunity for the continent. We have seen in many countries
that this usually results in more rapid rates of economic
growth," said Conceicao.
Agriculture could provide jobs for many young people.
"If agriculture becomes much more effective and much more
interesting in terms of utilising and drawing on the skills of
youth in new technologies, it will attract a whole new
generation of youth and it will create job opportunities,"
Levine said.
(Reporting by Katy Migiro; Editing by David Clarke)