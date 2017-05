NAIROBI, April 11 The World Bank on Monday lowered its 2016 sub-Saharan African growth forecast to 3.3 percent from a previous forecast of 4.4 percent in October, citing plunging global commodity prices.

"Overall, growth is projected to pick up in 2017-2018 to 4.5 percent," the World Bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema. Editing by Angus MacSwan)