JOHANNESBURG Oct 7 Economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa should strengthen to 5.3 percent next year, the World Bank said on Monday, lifting its forecast from the 5.1 percent projected earlier this the year.

The region was expected to grow 5.5 percent in 2015, up from a previous forecast of 5.2 percent, the organisation said in its bi-annual 'Africa's Pulse' report.

Growth for this year is forecast at 4.9 percent, higher than last year's 4.2 percent.