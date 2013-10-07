Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
JOHANNESBURG Oct 7 Economic growth in Sub-Saharan Africa should strengthen to 5.3 percent next year, the World Bank said on Monday, lifting its forecast from the 5.1 percent projected earlier this the year.
The region was expected to grow 5.5 percent in 2015, up from a previous forecast of 5.2 percent, the organisation said in its bi-annual 'Africa's Pulse' report.
Growth for this year is forecast at 4.9 percent, higher than last year's 4.2 percent.
April 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1940 GMT on Monday:
* Euro rises vs dollar after touching one-month low (Updates to afternoon U.S. trading)