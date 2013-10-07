By Tosin Sulaiman
JOHANNESBURG Oct 7 Sub-Saharan Africa's
economic growth should increase to 5.3 percent next year, with
strong private and public investment underpinning the region's
robust performance, the World Bank said on Monday.
The bank lifted its forecast for 2014 from the 5.1 percent
projected earlier this year. The region was expected to grow 5.5
percent in 2015, up from a previous forecast of 5.2 percent, it
said in its bi-annual 'Africa's Pulse' report.
Growth for this year is forecast at 4.9 percent, higher than
last year's 4.2 percent. The figure is more than double the
bank's 2.3 percent estimate for global growth in 2013,
underscoring the attractiveness of the continent for investors.
But African countries could be vulnerable to declining
commodity prices and the eventual tapering of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's bond-buying stimulus, the organisation said.
It cited a 2010 World Bank study suggesting that a 100-basis
point increase in high-income country base interest rates is
correlated with a 110- to 157-basis point rise in developing
country yields.
"The implications of the increase in base rates are an
increase in the cost of raising capital for developing
countries, including those in Sub-Saharan Africa, with
deleterious consequences on investment and growth," the report
said.
Although strong export growth has also contributed to the
region's economic advance, many countries are prone to major
swings in their fortunes because they rely on a single commodity
for more than 50 percent of export earnings.
"High dependence on one or a few commodities makes Africa's
resource-rich countries vulnerable to sharp movements in prices
of these commodities," said World Bank Africa economist Punam
Chuhan-Pole, the report's author.
Foreign direct investment flows to Sub-Saharan Africa are
expected to rise 24 percent to around $40 billion in 2013.
Governments in the region, such as Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria and
South Africa, have also increased spending on public investment,
much of it geared towards transport and power infrastructure.
The report added that while sustained growth is necessary,
it is not enough to reduce poverty significantly and nearly half
of all Africans live in extreme poverty today.
Although this could fall to between 16 percent and 30
percent by 2030, the continent would still be home to the
majority of the world's poor.
To accelerate poverty reduction, Africa will need to sustain
healthy GDP per capita growth, "both by stimulating expansion of
the economy and by dampening the rate of expansion of its
population," which is growing by 2.7 percent a year.
However, data on poverty in many countries are unreliable,
underscoring the need to strengthen Africa's statistical
systems, the multilateral lender noted.