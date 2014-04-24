* Capital outflows a risk as advanced economies tighten
* IMF sees sub-Saharan Africa growth of 5.5 pct this year
* Broader tax bases would help cut deficits
(Adds comments on fiscal deficits, conflict)
NAIROBI, April 24 Investment in infrastructure
and natural resources will continue to underpin economic
activity in sub-Saharan Africa, although capital outflows
sparked by tighter global financial conditions pose a risk to
growth, the IMF said on Thursday.
Inflation looks set to remain contained in most countries,
it said.
"The main downside risk to this generally positive baseline
scenario is the risk that growth in emerging markets might slow
much more abruptly than currently envisaged," the International
Monetary Fund said in its latest Regional Economic Outlook.
"As advanced economies tighten their monetary policies,
frontier market economies will also face higher funding costs
and a heightened risk of reversal of capital flows," it said.
The IMF forecasts economic growth of 5.5 percent for
sub-Saharan Africa this year, up from 4.9 percent last year.
That is slightly more optimistic than the World Bank, which
projects sub-Saharan Africa's output will grow 5.2 percent this
year, partly driven by rising household spending.
Antoinette Sayeh, director of the IMF's Africa department,
said growing fiscal and current account deficits could curb
growth prospects in some of the region's economies. Measures
such as widening tax bases would reduce those vulnerabilities,
she said.
The median fiscal deficit in the region has risen to above 3
percent of gross domestic product last year, from below 2
percent in 2006, the IMF report showed.
Ghana drove up its fiscal deficit last year after raising
public wages and capital investments. Zambia was also left with
a bigger budget hole after it increased spending on subsidies
and wages.
HOME-GROWN RISKS
The higher deficits resulted in lower credit ratings for
both countries and may have significant adverse implications for
their debt sustainability, the IMF said.
"It doesn't necessarily mean increasing the tax rate but
actually expanding your tax base by not exempting so many things
from existing taxes," she said.
Weeding out so-called "ghost workers" from the payroll would
also keep spending down, she said, referring to scams whereby
fake workers or a deceased or retired worker receives wages
which are directed to the account of the fraudster behind the
scheme.
Africa, the world's poorest continent, needed to ensure
growth was more inclusive, the IMF said, citing Mozambique where
although the economy has expanded at the same pace as Vietnam,
poverty has declined far more slowly.
The fund said it expected growth in Nigeria - now the
region's biggest economy after a rebasing - to quicken as oil
production picked up after recent supply disruptions.
It said South Africa, now ranked second largest and which
suffered anaemic private sector investments in 2013 and mining
strikes which persist, will post modest growth this year as
demand picks up in its main advanced economy trading partners.
Inflation in the region will accelerate to an estimated 6.2
percent in 2014 from 5.9 percent last year, before easing
slightly in 2015, though currency depreciations may lead to
renewed upward price pressures, the IMF said.
Conflicts might also curb economic growth prospects beyond
the countries where fighting is taking place, the fund said,
citing the violence in South Sudan, whose neighbours fear a
spillover of the unrest in a volatile region.
"There are home-grown risks in a number of countries dealing
with conflict, South Sudan and the Central African Republic,
that are potentially also negative for neighbouring countries as
well," Sayeh said.
