GENEVA, March 22 There is a window of only three
to four months to avert mass starvation in Yemen and Somalia,
plagued by conflict and drought, the International Committee of
the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Wednesday in an appeal for funding.
More than 20 million people in four countries - Yemen,
Somalia, South Sudan and northeast Nigeria - face famine. "We
have probably a window of three to four months to avoid a worst
case scenario," ICRC director of operations worldwide Dominik
Stillhart told a news briefing.
Robert Mardini, ICRC regional director for the Middle East,
said that an ICRC team who provided aid to wounded refugees
after a deadly helicopter attack on their boat off the Yemen
coast last Friday had collected "evidence" which had been shared
with the Saudi-led coalition as well as the Houthi side.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles)